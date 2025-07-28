List Of Clubs Participating In 2Nd Gulf Club Champions League Announced

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) announced today the list of clubs participating in the 2025-2026 Gulf Club Champions League.

Eight clubs named by the member national associations will compete in the second edition of the tournament: Al Rayyan of Qatar, Al Ain of the UAE, Sitra of Bahrain, Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia, Zakho of Iraq, Al Nahda of Oman, Tadamon Hadramaut of Yemen, and Al Qadisiya of Kuwait.

This announcement comes as part of the ongoing preparations for the launch of the second edition of the tournament, which aims to enhance football competition among Gulf clubs and provide a professional platform for the exchange of technical expertise and the development of the game in the region.

Iraqi club Duhok SC won the title of the first edition of the Gulf Club Champions League after defeating Kuwait's Al Qadisiya SC 2-1 in the second leg of the final, following a goalless draw in the first leg.