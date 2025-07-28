Trump To Reduce 50-Day Deadline To Putin, Says He's 'Disappointed' In The Russian President: Report

President Donald Trump on Monday reportedly announced that he will reduce the 50-day deadline he gave to Russian President Vladimir Putin to hash out a solution for peace with Ukraine.

According to a Bloomberg report, President Trump said he was disappointed with President Putin for continuing the war with Ukraine.

“I'm disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him. So we're going to have to look and I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number,” he told reporters in Scotland while welcoming U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

This comes after President Trump gave Putin the 50-day deadline earlier this month, while threatening to hit Russia with sanctions and penalties if it did not reach a peace deal with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities gained in Monday's pre-market trading session after the EU tariff deal was struck a day before.

The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which mirrors the S & P 500 index, was up 0.21% at the time of writing, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which mirrors the Nasdaq 100, rose 0.39%. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' territory.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.