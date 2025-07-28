The Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Poised For Growth, Expected To Reach $12.31 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Does The Current Growth Trend In The Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Indicate?

The assistive technologies for visually impaired market size has seen remarkable growth in recent years, expanding from $6.11 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $7.03 billion in 2025. This rapid growth, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.0% has been driven by a rise in the aging population, an increased awareness of assistive technologies, and numerous government initiatives.

What Does The Future Hold For The Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market?

Continuing on a trajectory of rapid growth, the assistive technologies for visually impaired market size is expected to burgeon to $12.31 billion by 2029. This impressive expansion, again calculated at a CAGR of 15.0%, is anticipated to result from increasing incidences of visual impairments and blindness, along with a growing demand for addressing the unmet needs of patients. Major trends projected to define this growth period include smart glasses with artificial intelligence capabilities, advanced screen readers, braille displays, and augmented reality tools for navigation.

What Is Driving This Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Growth?

Interestingly, the very problem this market seeks to address is also proving to be a significant driver of its expansion. An increase in visual impairments and incidences of blindness has propelled the growth of assistive technologies for the visually impaired market. Visual impairment and blindness-conditions that limit or completely obliterate the capacity to see-affect a person's vision to varying degrees. Assistive technologies provide crucial accessibility for individuals with visual impairments and blindness, offering vital support, such as braille displays, to enhance navigation, information access, and communication.

Who Are The Major Players In This Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Industry?

Several globally recognized companies dominate the assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Some of these include Apple, Google Inc., Plantronics Inc., Cambium Learning Group, OrCam Technologies Ltd., Vispero, Freedom Scientific Inc., Humanware Pty. Ltd., Amedia Corporation, and Aira Tech Corp., among others.

How Are These Industry Players Meeting The Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Demands?

Companies operating in the assistive technologies for visually impaired market have been proactive in developing innovative products such as smart glasses with AI. These round-breaking products empower visually impaired individuals to navigate and interact with their surroundings with increased confidence and independence, thus enhancing their profitability in the market.

How Is The Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market Segmented ?

The market in this report has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, and end-user, with subsegments further identifying specific areas within these categories:

1. Type: Educational Devices And Software, Mobility Devices, Low Vision Devices

2. Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Optical Stores, Online Pharmacies

3. End-user: Blind Schools, Enterprises And Social Organizations, Personal Use, Hospitals, Other End Users

4. Educational Devices And Software a subtype: Braille Notetakers, Screen Readers, Accessible Learning Software

5. Mobility Devices a subtype: Canes Traditional And Smart Canes, GPS Navigation Devices, Wearable Technology For Navigation

What Role Do Different Geographical Regions Play In This Assistive Technologies For Visually Impaired Market?

In terms of regional influences, North America boasted the largest segment of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

