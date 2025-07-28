403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KROHNE Scales Up Production of Magnetic Flow Meters to Support AI Appetite and Data Centre Growth Across the Middle East
(MENAFN- KROHNE ) Dubai, UAE – July 28, 2025
As demand for bigger, better, faster, more artificial intelligence accelerates across the Middle East so does the need for more localised energy efficient IT infrastructure. KROHNE, a global leader in industrial measurement and instrumentation, has announced a significant scale-up in the production of its magnetic flow meters (magmeters) to support the regi’n’s growing need for advanced liquid cooling.
KROHNE will dedicate a substantial share of its global manufacturing capacity to serve data centre clients worldwide, with a sharp focus on high-growth markets across the GCC. The move comes in response to the surge of hyperscale and edge data centres in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Q—tar—driven by national AI strategies and net-zero transformation agendas.
To support this shift, KROHNE has launched a dedicated Center of Excellence for data center technologies at its facility in Beverly, Massachusetts. This hub will drive the development and deployment of next-generation magmeters, specifically engineered for the precision, repeatability, and durability required in liquid-cooled, AI-driven facilities.
“From Frankfurt to Fujairah, the world is in a race to unlock the powe” of AI,” said Frank Janssens, Vice President of the KROH“E Group. “The future will be shaped by those who can build AI-ready infrastructure both rapidly and responsibly. At KROHNE, we are scaling up to meet—that moment—ensuring cooling syste’s in tomorrow’s data centres are smarter, more sustainable, and glo”ally supported.”
Magnetic flow meters are critical for enabling closed-l—op liquid cooling—an essential requirement in high-performance computing environments where thermal loads must be managed precisely and efficiently. In high-heat regions like the Middle East, this becomes even more critical for operational stability, energy performance, and water conservation.
“The Middle East has a voracious appetite for future-ready —igital infrastructure—and it must be met with technologies that are both ”recise and sustainable,” said Jay Gadhavi, General Manag“r of KROHNE Middle East. “As AI reshapes regional economies, liquid cooling will no —onger be a niche innovation—it ’ill be mission’critical. That’s where KROHNE’s f”ow measurement solutions come in.”
The announcement supports broader regional ambitions to become global leaders in AI and digital innovation:
National AI Strategies in the GCC
. United Arab Emirates: UAE National AI Strategy 2031 – aims to position the UAE as a global AI hub with a focus on health, transport, energy, and smart cities.
. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) . Qatar: Qatar National Artificial Intelligence Strategy – prioritizes economic diversification and AI-powered public services aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.
. Oman: Oman AI Strategy–(2021–20–0) – focused on sustainable development and capacity building for AI talent.
. Kuwait: Kuwait Vision 2035 includes strategic digital transformation efforts, including a nascent AI agenda for government efficiency and public service delivery.
. Bahrain: ’i>Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 incorporates AI in its digital economy strategy, supported by regional cloud infrastructure and public-private partnerships.
ABOUT KROHNE
The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.
KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is pro’d to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a m’mber of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.
KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.
Visit for more information.
As demand for bigger, better, faster, more artificial intelligence accelerates across the Middle East so does the need for more localised energy efficient IT infrastructure. KROHNE, a global leader in industrial measurement and instrumentation, has announced a significant scale-up in the production of its magnetic flow meters (magmeters) to support the regi’n’s growing need for advanced liquid cooling.
KROHNE will dedicate a substantial share of its global manufacturing capacity to serve data centre clients worldwide, with a sharp focus on high-growth markets across the GCC. The move comes in response to the surge of hyperscale and edge data centres in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Q—tar—driven by national AI strategies and net-zero transformation agendas.
To support this shift, KROHNE has launched a dedicated Center of Excellence for data center technologies at its facility in Beverly, Massachusetts. This hub will drive the development and deployment of next-generation magmeters, specifically engineered for the precision, repeatability, and durability required in liquid-cooled, AI-driven facilities.
“From Frankfurt to Fujairah, the world is in a race to unlock the powe” of AI,” said Frank Janssens, Vice President of the KROH“E Group. “The future will be shaped by those who can build AI-ready infrastructure both rapidly and responsibly. At KROHNE, we are scaling up to meet—that moment—ensuring cooling syste’s in tomorrow’s data centres are smarter, more sustainable, and glo”ally supported.”
Magnetic flow meters are critical for enabling closed-l—op liquid cooling—an essential requirement in high-performance computing environments where thermal loads must be managed precisely and efficiently. In high-heat regions like the Middle East, this becomes even more critical for operational stability, energy performance, and water conservation.
“The Middle East has a voracious appetite for future-ready —igital infrastructure—and it must be met with technologies that are both ”recise and sustainable,” said Jay Gadhavi, General Manag“r of KROHNE Middle East. “As AI reshapes regional economies, liquid cooling will no —onger be a niche innovation—it ’ill be mission’critical. That’s where KROHNE’s f”ow measurement solutions come in.”
The announcement supports broader regional ambitions to become global leaders in AI and digital innovation:
National AI Strategies in the GCC
. United Arab Emirates: UAE National AI Strategy 2031 – aims to position the UAE as a global AI hub with a focus on health, transport, energy, and smart cities.
. Saudi Arabia: Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) . Qatar: Qatar National Artificial Intelligence Strategy – prioritizes economic diversification and AI-powered public services aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.
. Oman: Oman AI Strategy–(2021–20–0) – focused on sustainable development and capacity building for AI talent.
. Kuwait: Kuwait Vision 2035 includes strategic digital transformation efforts, including a nascent AI agenda for government efficiency and public service delivery.
. Bahrain: ’i>Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 incorporates AI in its digital economy strategy, supported by regional cloud infrastructure and public-private partnerships.
ABOUT KROHNE
The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.
KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is pro’d to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a m’mber of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.
KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly-engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.
Visit for more information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment