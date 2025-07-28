Tulsa Home Service Experts Warn Homeowners That High Humidity Levels Can Cause Damage To Wood Surfaces And Electrical Systems

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Summer may be a popular season, but the heat and humidity that come with it can ruin a home's wooden surfaces and even cause problems with its electrical system," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric vice president and co-owner Cassie Pound. "Homeowners in areas of the country where humidity gets very high in the summer should be diligent about reducing their home's exposure to warm, moist air."

She said that the ideal humidity level in a home should be between 30-55%, but it isn't unusual for humidity levels to rise in the summer, even with an air conditioning system running. Homeowners can purchase a device to test for humidity called a hygrometer or call in an HVAC professional to run tests if they suspect high humidity levels.

"If the air outside is very humid, it can still raise humidity levels in an air-conditioned home," Pound said. "Other factors can include a poorly sized or malfunctioning AC unit and even internal moisture sources. This can warp floors, cause wooden doors to swell and make wooden furniture more vulnerable to cracking. Humidity also promotes corrosion and short circuits and can even cause electrical fires in some extreme cases."

Quality President and co-owner Oscar Pound said that homeowners can safeguard their homes against humidity, even when the weather outside is hot and moist.

"The most immediate way to reduce moisture is to install a portable dehumidifier in damp areas like basements or kitchens and bathrooms," he said. "You might want to also consider a whole-home dehumidifier that can be attached to your HVAC system to manage humidity throughout the home."

Oscar Pound said homeowners can also reduce indoor humidity by:



Ensuring proper airflow in attics, crawl spaces and basements. Add attic fans or make sure attic window slits are free from debris.

Seal wood surfaces. Apply high-quality paints, stains or sealants to create a moisture barrier on wooden floors, furniture and doors.

Vent moist air. Install ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms to vent moist air from showers, cooking and dishwashers outdoors.

Seal gaps around windows and doors. Use sealant or weatherproofing strips to prevent outdoor humid air from entering the home. Have leaks fixed. Leaky pipes and roofs can drip into the walls, which can cause moisture damage to electrical wiring.

"Luckily, in most homes, the air conditioning works to keep humidity levels down during the summer months," he said. "July is typically the hottest and most humid month of the year in Tulsa, and this year is no exception. With average highs in the 90s and the humidity hovering around 61%, your air conditioning may need a little boost to help control your indoor humidity."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit or call (918) 518-5900.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric