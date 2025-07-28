Igaming Studio Summit 2025 Set To Ignite Innovation In Riga

RIGA, LATVIA, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A fresh wave of Studio minds will gather in Riga, Latvia, in just two weeks as the iGaming Studio Summit 2025 opens its doors for the first time on 6 – 7 August at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Daugava Riga. More than just a meeting of peers, the summit promises to be a working ground for studios looking to sharpen their competitive edge, combining creative tactics, smarter tech infusion, and practical conversations on where the industry moves next.Organised by Eventus International, the summit focuses on the heartbeat of the industry: the studios building tomorrow's gaming experiences. From top-tier studios already scaling globally to agile newcomers eyeing fresh markets, experts will explore how to create games that not only entertain but outperform.Across two tightly structured days, the summit will dig into how tools like AI personalisation, VR environments, and sophisticated data models are moving beyond hype and turning into hard results, whether by doubling retention rates, refining monetisation mechanics, or helping studios break into niche player segments before the competition does.Attendees can expect deep dives into:● How the smartest studios are building and keeping standout teams in a global talent crunch.● New design playbooks blending VR, AR, and multiplayer ecosystems to keep players invested.● Practical steps to navigate EU AI Act compliance, from risk assessment to documentation tailored for iGaming suppliers.● Strategies for balancing growth with data security and player trust, especially as regulatory landscapes tighten.This is not another conference of abstract trend forecasts. Expect sharp, real-world examples from studios that are already executing – and ready to share what they've learned. One of the key voices you'll hear is Dainis Niedra, COO of Entain, who will bring deep insight into how gamification, data strategy, and player-first thinking are reshaping engagement in iGaming. In a recent interview, Dainis shared his thoughts on some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing operators today.When asked how operators can strike the right balance between entertainment value and responsible play, particularly in diverse regulatory environments, he pointed out that the two are not in conflict.“Any healthy and sustainable business should have a robust responsible gambling framework that sits on top of all other processes – including marketing communications, compliance, and HVC player management,” he said. Gamification, when designed professionally and thoughtfully,“can enhance player engagement and increase LTV – especially among low- and mid-value segments.” Dainis goes on to explain,“I believe that professional, thoughtful gamification is a powerful tool in helping operators reach one of their most important goals: building a more recreational player base and reducing dependence on high-value players. And that, ultimately, leads to lower risk for responsible gambling concerns.”On retention, Dainis encouraged the industry to look beyond standard data points.“Currently, most strategies focus heavily on successful player actions,” he explained,“but there's an entire layer of untapped value in analysing unsuccessful or abandoned actions.” Niedra highlights the power of overlooked behaviours – like games browsed but not played or bonuses left unclaimed – as untapped signals that could unlock sharper, more effective retention strategies.“Yes, working with this type of data is more complex,” he admits,“but if done well, it can unlock an entirely new layer of value for retention marketing – making communications smarter, more relevant, and far more effective.”When discussing immersive environments, Dainis shared a reminder that more isn't always better.“Less is more. Engagement doesn't always equal retention,” he explained. The goal is to design gamified ecosystems that are vibrant without being chaotic, rewarding but never manipulative.As for the intersection of gamification and predictive analytics, Niedra believes the foundation still lies in getting the basics right.“It's the day-to-day, often unglamorous work with data–analysing behaviour, refining segments, reviewing lifecycle communications.” There's no need for extra precautionary measures, so long as this work is approached seriously and professionally. A solid foundation is key.Finally, on meeting the evolving expectations of players influenced by mainstream entertainment, Dainis underscored the importance of simplicity, personalisation, and localisation.“Everything needs to work fast, feel effortless, and be tailored to a specific market and individual player,” he said.“Only then do we stand a real chance of competing for attention.”Hear Directly From These Industry Drivers:● Aglaja Geta, Head of UX & Analytics, BETBY● Anete Dūniņa, Group Head of Sales, Revpanda Group● Boris Utimisovs, Head of Product Design, Evolution● Christian Rajter, CEO & Co-Founder, Split the Pot● Cosmo Currey, Global Head of Talent Acquisition, Van Kaizen● Dainis Niedra, COO, Entain● Diana Kutubidze, Studio Manager, Evolution Global● Faruk Aydin, CRO, Revpanda Group● Gleb Chernov, Lead Expert I, Owner, PlatformGuru● Gunãrs Rītiņš, XR UX Designer, Mintra● Ivan Samuilin, Studio Technical Manager, Winfinity● Jan Malicher, Head of Platforms, SYNOT Games● Jochen Biewer, Managing Director, Chevron Group● Līga Tarasova, Account Director, PRace● Maksims Nefiodovs, Product Manager, BetGamings● Monika Zlateva, CCO, CT Interactive● Nikita Lukanenoks, Editor in Chief, Slotsjudge● Olga Zaiceva, Senior Account Executive, Aviatrix● Roberta Nicholls, Head of Sales Operations & CEO, Openbox Gaming & Mela Gaming● Strahinja Zdraljevic, Head of Online, Soccerbet● Szymon Nowak, Founder & CEO, Arcane Pixel● Thiago Carvalho, Product Design Leader, UXmygamesAnd many more.Each will bring fresh takes from their corner of the industry, offering hard-earned lessons, bold ideas, and a candid look at what's working right now. The iGaming Studio Summit is expected to host participants from around the world. With just 3 weeks remaining, spots are limited.

