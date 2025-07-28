403
Russian FM advices Europe to follow Trump’s view on Russia
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday called on European leaders to adopt the same approach toward Russia as that of US President Donald Trump, criticizing current EU policies for heightening tensions.
At a press conference in Moscow following a meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Lucas, Lavrov warned that recent rhetoric from European officials was “deeply troubling” and accused them of fueling conflict by supporting Ukraine’s “provocations and terrorist attacks” against Russian civilians and infrastructure.
He promised that Russia would respond accordingly and achieve its objectives despite European efforts to obstruct them via Kyiv.
Lavrov praised what he described as the Trump administration’s more open and pragmatic stance toward Russia, contrasting it with the Biden administration’s alignment with “reckless” European positions. He expressed hope that Europe would recognize and adopt a more “reasonable” approach going forward.
The comments followed a provocative statement from German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who recently said German troops must be prepared to “kill Russian soldiers” if NATO were attacked. Separately, US Army Europe and Africa Commander Christopher Donahue mentioned a potential preemptive strike on Russia’s Kaliningrad region.
Mozambique’s Foreign Minister Lucas expressed optimism about upcoming negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in Istanbul, scheduled for Wednesday. She said Mozambique views Russia as a resilient nation that has weathered sanctions and continues to seek a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.
Lucas also noted the war’s global impact, particularly on Africa’s food security, given the continent’s reliance on Russian supplies.
