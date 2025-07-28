403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Security Council creates solution pushing for peaceful settlement of disputes
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday urging all member states to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, reaffirming the principles outlined in the UN Charter.
Proposed by Pakistan, the resolution encourages countries to actively use the mechanisms listed in Article 33 of the Charter for settling disputes. These include negotiation, mediation, arbitration, judicial processes, and working with regional organizations, among other options.
The resolution also emphasizes the Council’s willingness to recommend the use of these tools where appropriate and to make use of the UN Charter’s investigative mechanisms.
Council members called on all nations to take the necessary steps to ensure the full implementation of Security Council resolutions related to peaceful conflict resolution.
Additionally, it highlights the important role of regional and sub-regional organizations, urging them to increase their efforts in resolving conflicts in line with the UN Charter and Security Council guidance.
The resolution further asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide, within a year, concrete proposals to strengthen peaceful resolution mechanisms, both in a dedicated briefing and through regular reporting channels.
Proposed by Pakistan, the resolution encourages countries to actively use the mechanisms listed in Article 33 of the Charter for settling disputes. These include negotiation, mediation, arbitration, judicial processes, and working with regional organizations, among other options.
The resolution also emphasizes the Council’s willingness to recommend the use of these tools where appropriate and to make use of the UN Charter’s investigative mechanisms.
Council members called on all nations to take the necessary steps to ensure the full implementation of Security Council resolutions related to peaceful conflict resolution.
Additionally, it highlights the important role of regional and sub-regional organizations, urging them to increase their efforts in resolving conflicts in line with the UN Charter and Security Council guidance.
The resolution further asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide, within a year, concrete proposals to strengthen peaceful resolution mechanisms, both in a dedicated briefing and through regular reporting channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Threshold Network's Tbtc Is Now Live On Sui: Ushering In A New Era For Bitcoin Defi
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
CommentsNo comment