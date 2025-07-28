Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Security Council creates solution pushing for peaceful settlement of disputes

2025-07-28 08:21:18
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday urging all member states to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, reaffirming the principles outlined in the UN Charter.

Proposed by Pakistan, the resolution encourages countries to actively use the mechanisms listed in Article 33 of the Charter for settling disputes. These include negotiation, mediation, arbitration, judicial processes, and working with regional organizations, among other options.

The resolution also emphasizes the Council’s willingness to recommend the use of these tools where appropriate and to make use of the UN Charter’s investigative mechanisms.

Council members called on all nations to take the necessary steps to ensure the full implementation of Security Council resolutions related to peaceful conflict resolution.

Additionally, it highlights the important role of regional and sub-regional organizations, urging them to increase their efforts in resolving conflicts in line with the UN Charter and Security Council guidance.

The resolution further asks UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide, within a year, concrete proposals to strengthen peaceful resolution mechanisms, both in a dedicated briefing and through regular reporting channels.

