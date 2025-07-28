Is Xi Holding China Back From Its Potential Greatness?

MENAFN - Asia Times) During the Biden years, a lot of us thought that the next era of world history would be defined, in large part, by economic and geostrategic competition between the US and China. That's looking a little less likely these days.

Donald Trump still makes the occasional aggressive noise toward China, but his approach has become much more conciliatory . Slowly or quickly, he's walking away from most of the policies the Biden administration was using to stand up to China - canceling export controls, canceling industrial policy, putting tariffs on key allies , defunding research, and so on.

Meanwhile, China is reaching the zenith of its power . Its share of world manufacturing1 has rocketed up to levels similar to what the US enjoyed in the mid-20th century, when it was the planet's undisputed industrial colossus:

Source: Jonathon P. Sine

China's cities feel like the future to people who go there - their infrastructure is gargantuan and newly built, they're filled with robots and electric vehicles and futuristic payment systems, and the buildings are covered in LEDs.

China's innovation system is producing fewer world-changing breakthroughs than America did at its peak, but has nevertheless managed to put the country at the forefront of science and technology 2 through an accumulation of incremental discoveries.

The world's electric cars, drones, ships, industrial machines, and robots are made in China, and - thanks in part to Trump's surrender - its semiconductors and aircraft may soon be made there as well.

But being the world's most advanced and powerful country is a relative thing. In an absolute sense, I think it's very possible that the Chinese Century - or the Chinese Half-Century, or whatever it turns out to be - will underwhelm.

Technologically, most rising countries transition from making things better to making new things, but China may remain mostly a fast follower. Economically, China will have the most global heft, but its living standards may remain below those of the US and Europe.

Socially, China may remain repressive and stifled, without the kind of efflorescence of art and culture that came out of Japan, the US, and the UK in their heyday. Geopolitically, China may remain inward-focused and never transform the global system the way other powers did (though given its repressive politics, this will probably be a plus for the rest of the world).

I'm not going to claim, of course, that all of China's shortcomings will be due to the actions of a single leader; that would be absurd. Every country has major limitations, even at the height of its power. China's cities sprawl too much , for reasons that have nothing to do with Xi Jinping. Xi didn't create the real estate bubble whose aftermath is now slowing Chinese growth .

Nor did Xi cause the low fertility rates that will weigh heavily on China's economy in the latter half of this century . And yet I think there are many ways in which Xi's overwhelming power and personal limitations are combining to hold China back from its potential greatness.

Powerful leaders are a risky strategy for any country. Mao Zedong's rule was an economic and humanitarian disaster that left China far behind in the development race. Deng Xiaoping, in contrast, was the true Great Man of modern Chinese history, unleashing rapid economic growth through economic liberalization , while appointing successors (Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao) who would largely stay that course.

This is hardly a phenomenon unique to China, of course. But the Communist Party's system tends to concentrate power in the hands of a single man, because succession and consolidation of power are based on backroom machinations and use of the legal system to imprison rivals.

This became apparent once the country ran out of Deng's chosen successors, and control of the Party became a free-for-all. Xi Jinping consolidated his power by ruthlessly crushing his rivals, including Bo Xilai and Zhou Yongkang, as part of an extensive“anti-corruption” campaign.3

Xi then gave himself power far exceeding what Deng, Jiang, or Hu had enjoyed. He personally led many of the organs of the Chinese party-state, and started appointing loyal cronies instead of technocrats to positions of authority.

He has cultivated a personality cult , inserting himself and his writings into every corner of Chinese life. For detailed explanations of how this happened, and what it entails, I recommend Chun Han Wong's book“Party of One “ and Cai Xia's 2020 article in Foreign Affairs.

In fact, Xi's approach to dominating his party and his country somewhat resembles that of a famous 20th-century leader: Joseph Stalin. Some will bristle at this comparison because Stalin's name is now most closely associated with the millions of murders he committed; Xi has been repressive, but hasn't done anything close to Stalin's atrocities. Instead, the similarity is in their leadership style.

Xi and Stalin both muscled their way to the top of an existing Communist Party by appointing loyalists to every position of importance and purging rivals in a ruthless and paranoid manner.

The best articulation I've seen of this parallel is in this conversation between Victor Shih and Dwarkesh Patel:

When you have a leader that strong, it creates a lot of big risks for a country - even one as large, productive, and technologically advanced as China. These fall into two basic categories:

A strong leader making bad choices with no one to restrain himA strong leader doing destructive things in order to remain in control The Bad King problem

The most obvious risk of having a supreme leader just isn't that competent - that his skill at dealing with policy challenges doesn't match his skill at consolidating power. In a democracy, the people can vote a bad leader out.

In a bureaucratic oligarchy, elders can remove an incompetent leader. But in a dictatorship, you're pretty much stuck with whatever the dictator wants to do, unless you want to take the extreme risk of removing him by force.

Throughout most of the 2010s, as China grew steadily in strength and technological acumen, there was a general feeling - at least, outside the country's borders - that Xi Jinping was probably an effective leader. But in the years during and after the pandemic, it became very apparent that he was making a lot of big mistakes.

The most obvious and spectacular one was Zero Covid, of course. Long past the point when it was clear that the virus had mutated into a more contagious form that couldn't be contained, Xi persisted - often personally overruling China's party elders. This ended up hurting China's economy, and probably touched off the real estate crash.

The Zero Covid debacle sparked a general realization among China's elite that their most powerful leader since Mao was not the genius he made himself out to be. But it was hardly the first big mistake Xi had made; in fact, stumbles and blunders accumulated for years, and continued after Zero Covid. I wrote about these in a post in 2021, which I updated in 2023.

Here are some excerpts from what I wrote: