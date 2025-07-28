MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Smith Profits , the Winter Garden-based business consulting and publishing firm, announces a groundbreaking corporate social responsibility initiative to offer St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to benefit its patients through the Junior Patriots nonprofit organization. Junior Patriots successfully transforms youngsters into #1 Best Selling Authors through its founder, Robert J. Smith's GUARANTEED publishing program.

The initiative represents a significant milestone in combining pediatric healthcare support with literary achievement as something positive for young patients and their families to focus on while they undergo medical treatment and recovery. St. Jude has achieved unprecedented success in caring for its young patients. Meanwhile, in the publishing world Junior Patriots benefits young Americans through Smith Profits' proven methodology that has previously generated #1 rankings across multiple industries.

Transforming Young Lives Through Publishing Excellence

Robert J. Smith, MFA , founder of Smith Profits , spearheaded this charitable publishing adventure to provide creative outlets for children receiving medical treatment, as well as other young Americans. Smith, who earned #1 worldwide rankings at Fortune 500 Companies including New York Life , Mutual of New York (MONY), The Equitable, and AXA Financial, applied his proven success strategies to benefit young patients at St. Jude , other children's hospitals and youth organizations.

"Our mission extends beyond traditional business consulting to serve American patriots of all ages," said Smith. "These brave young patients at St. Jude embody the patriotic spirit we champion. Helping them achieve #1 Best Selling Author status demonstrates our commitment to empowering the next generation to accomplish great things through their patriotism and determination."

The publishing program leverages Smith's extensive credentials, including his Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing earned as Valedictorian at Full Sail University , while simultaneously earning his Feature Film Writing degree, also at the top of his class at UCLA . His unique combination of financial services expertise and creative writing mastery has produced multiple #1 International Best Selling Books.

Proven Track Record Drives Charitable Success

Smith Profits has consistently delivered GUARANTEED results its clients, with the company increasing profits for businesses an average of $1,445,000 per year. This same commitment to excellence now benefits St. Jude patients through the publishing initiative.

The company's founder has raised millions of dollars for charities and volunteered in both public and private schools since 1999. His dedication to youth education and success aligns perfectly with St. Jude's mission to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases.

Smith's media presence across ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW Network and WGN provides additional promotional support for the young authors. His consistent top 1% rankings in both financial services and entertainment industries create unprecedented opportunities for patient visibility.

Expanding Impact Through Educational Innovation

The St. Jude offer builds upon Smith Profits' broader educational initiatives serving Junior Patriots , from elementary school through medical school. The company's trademarked“ WRITING WITH EASE” program has already transformed the lives of countless students.

Smith's innovative approach includes comic book educational materials such as the“ SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN” series. These creative teaching tools make writing accessible to young patients who may face attention challenges during treatment.

The publishing program provides therapeutic benefits beyond literary achievement. Creative writing serves as a powerful outlet for patients to express their experiences, hopes, and dreams while receiving medical care.

Strategic Corporate Social Responsibility Vision

Smith Profits' offer to St. Jude reflects the company's core values as an American company proudly serving Junior Patriots . The initiative demonstrates how business expertise can create meaningful social impact while maintaining commercial excellence.

The program showcases Smith's unique ability to apply Fortune 500 production strategies to charitable endeavors. His record-setting achievements with major brands including Coca-Cola, Mobil Oil, and John Hancock now benefit pediatric patients and other youngsters.

"We believe that every young American deserves the opportunity to achieve #1 rankings in their chosen endeavors," Smith explained. " St. Jude patients have shown incredible courage in overcoming their medical challenges, and we would, of course, be honored to help them achieve literary success."

Future Expansion and Continued Commitment

The success with pediatric patients and other youngsters supports Smith Profits' ambitious goals for 2025 and 2026. The company plans to create 1,000 #1 Best Selling Authors among patriotic students, teachers, coaches, physicians, nurses, and support staff in 2025, expanding to 10,000 additional authors in 2026.

Smith's comprehensive educational background, including degrees in Feature Film Writing , and a BBA, MFA, along with professional designations CLU, ChFC, LIC, CCCP, CMPS , and AAMS , provides unmatched expertise for the expanding program.

The St. Jude initiative establishes a model for future healthcare offers. Smith Profits plans to extend similar programs to other pediatric hospitals and medical facilities nationwide.

About Smith Profits

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits operates from Winter Garden, Florida , specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services. His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings, Best Selling Books by legends such as W. Edwards Deming, Edward Bernays, and Adam Smith.

For media inquiries regarding the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital offer, or bringing the offer to your youth group, contact Smith Profits at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200 .

About Junior Patriots

Junior Patriots provides mentorship and guidance to children and young adults, turning them into published authors. From there, the nonprofit puts its founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA's experience of turning many adults into #1 Best Selling Authors , to use for youth and brings their writing in their specific“ WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” edition, into a #1 Best Seller ! Junior PatriotsTM mission is to inspire, educate, and support America's patriotic leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about Junior Patriots '“ WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” series, or to inquire about co-authorship opportunities in future publications, contact Robert J. Smith, MFA , directly through Smith Profits or Junior Patriots .

