Thailand, Cambodia Reach Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Thailand and Cambodia have committed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire starting at midnight local time (1700 GMT) on Monday, ending five days of intense fighting along their disputed border.
The ceasefire deal was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who facilitated peace negotiations between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in Kuala Lumpur.
This diplomatic breakthrough followed the outbreak of armed conflict last week along the border, which resulted in numerous casualties, including soldiers on both sides of the contested area.
Military leaders from Thailand and Cambodia are scheduled to hold a formal meeting early Tuesday to further discuss the situation.
Representatives from the United States and China were also present at Monday’s negotiations.
Defense and Foreign Ministers to Lead Ceasefire Execution
Anwar Ibrahim, who currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), described the ceasefire as a “vital first step towards de-escalation and restoration of peace and security.”
He explained that the defense and foreign ministers from Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia will collaborate to establish a system for enforcing and monitoring the ceasefire, aimed at “sustained peace and accountability.”
“This mechanism will serve as a foundation for sustained peace and accountability,” he emphasized.
“Malaysia stands ready to coordinate an observer team to verify and ensure implementation” of the ceasefire, Anwar added.
He also announced plans for Malaysia to consult with ASEAN members about supporting “peace on the ground.”
In addition to agreeing on direct communication between the prime ministers, Anwar revealed that Thailand and Cambodia will hold a General Border Committee meeting on August 4 in Phnom Penh.
He said the Kuala Lumpur talks reaffirmed the “shared resolve” of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand to “uphold the principles of international law, peaceful coexistence, and multilateral cooperation in the pursuit of a just and lasting solution to the situation.”
The dispute centers on the border between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province. Tensions have escalated since May 28, when a Cambodian soldier was killed.
Recent weeks saw relations deteriorate sharply, culminating in cross-border airstrikes and rocket attacks since last Thursday, causing multiple fatalities among civilians and soldiers.
The fighting has displaced tens of hundreds of people living near the border on both sides.
