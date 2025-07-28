403
Lithuania could prohibit Russian nationals from politics
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s largest opposition party, the Homeland Union – Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TSLKD), has introduced a bill that would prohibit Russian passport holders from acting as founders, members, or donors of political parties in the country. The proposal also requires political parties to reveal members holding multiple citizenships.
The lawmakers argue that citizens from Russia, Belarus, and China—deemed “hostile states” by Lithuania—pose security risks. Co-author Dalia Asanaviciute expressed concerns about the influence of Russian oligarchs, saying Russia invests heavily to interfere in democratic and political processes worldwide, particularly in Lithuania’s region.
The bill was partly inspired by a report revealing that Alvydas Brusokas, co-founder and donor of the Dawn of Nemunas party, holds both Lithuanian and Russian citizenship.
Historically part of the Russian Empire and later the Soviet Union, Lithuania has an ethnic Russian minority that makes up around 5% of its nearly 2.9 million population. Approximately 14,500 Russian citizens currently hold residency permits in Lithuania, some having left Russia for political reasons.
Known for its strong support of Ukraine, Lithuania has led calls for tougher sanctions on Moscow. Earlier this year, it passed legislation allowing residency revocation for individuals who frequently travel to Russia or Belarus without valid reasons. Conservatives have also pushed for a law enabling the stripping of Lithuanian citizenship from those supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Moscow has condemned Lithuania’s moves as efforts to fuel “Russophobia.”
