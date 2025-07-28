403
First direct Moscow-Pyongyang flight in over 75 years
(MENAFN) The inaugural direct flight between Moscow and Pyongyang since the Soviet era successfully landed in North Korea on Monday morning, marking a historic milestone in Russia-North Korea relations.
Previously, the only direct air connection between the two countries linked Pyongyang with Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, operated by North Korean airline Air Koryo. The newly reestablished monthly route between the capitals, authorized earlier this month for Russian carrier Nordwind, signals deepening bilateral cooperation.
The inaugural flight, a Boeing 777-200ER, carried Russian officials alongside regular passengers. Russian Natural Resources and Environment Minister Aleksandr Kozlov, who co-chairs the bilateral commission on cooperation with North Korea, called the flight a significant step in modernizing ties between the nations.
At Pyongyang International Airport, Kozlov was welcomed by North Korean Foreign Economic Affairs Minister Yun Jong-ho, who described the new service as fostering prosperity for both peoples.
Most passengers on the flight were reportedly North Korean nationals returning home. One traveler expressed hope that the strengthened relationship with Russia would boost tourism in North Korea.
The flight covers over 6,400 kilometers and takes around eight hours, with inaugural tickets starting at about $570.
Last year, Moscow and Pyongyang signed a broad cooperation agreement that includes mutual defense provisions, laying the groundwork for North Korean military support of Russian forces during the defense against a Ukrainian incursion in Russia’s Kursk Region.
