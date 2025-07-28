The Other Side Of Greatness: New Sports Book Project Launches To Coincide With Football Season

The Other Side of Greatness Content Backing Mock Cove

CryptoNumberedTM Token for Early Book Backers

Crowdfunded book explores what happens to NFL hopefuls after injuries end their careers. Backers receive collectible CryptoNumberedTM Editions.

- David HensonPAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation cheers its gridiron heroes, a new book looks at those left behind and the price of chasing greatnessAs football season kicks off, a new book project is asking a question most sports media won't touch: What happens to the players who aren't superstars but still walk away with life-altering injuries? Every year, hundreds of athletes who were stars among their peers leave the game physically broken, carrying pain that lasts far beyond the final whistle.The Other Side of Greatness, the first title from Arrow Dot Press's Content BackingTM publishing platform, explores the hidden toll of the game - not just on bodies, but on lives. It's a tribute and a reckoning, shedding light on the many players who gave everything to football, only to be left with pain, silence, and, in too many cases, tragedy.Among those remembered in the book is Ryan Johanningmeier, a standout offensive lineman for the University of Colorado Buffaloes. Ryan wasn't drafted, but he earned a shot with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent, a testament to his grit and promise. When a serious back injury ended his career, it started a devastating spiral into painkillers, addiction, and ultimately a life cut far too short.“Ryan's story is sadly not unique,” says publisher David Henson.“For every superstar, there are thousands of warriors who give their bodies and futures to the sport. This book is for them. They carried others, but didn't get carried themselves.”Everyone knows the tragic stories of superstars like Junior Seau or Walter Payton. But The Other Side of Greatness shifts the spotlight to the lesser-known players, men like Ryan Johanningmeier, and the families who carry the weight of the game long after the crowd is gone. These are the stories of chronic pain, shattered dreams, and quiet struggles that rarely make the highlight reel.“Ryan's story, and the stories of other lesser-known players, won't be known without Content Backers like you,” Henson adds.“We're not just publishing a book. We're helping preserve the a football reality.”Content BackingTM is a new crowdfunding model of publishing where supporters don't just preorder a book, they also help bring it into the world. Every backer receives a limited-edition, sealed copy that is matched with a CryptoNumberedTM token: a permanent, blockchain-verified certificate of support. It's like owning a stamped first edition but secured on the blockchain for the future.Backers of this important work won't just support its release. They'll hold verifiable proof that they helped bring it into the world.Early reservations are open at:About Arrow Dot PressArrow Dot Press publishes bold cultural works through Content BackingTM where supporters help bring books to life and receive numbered, collectible editions secured on the blockchain. It's publishing reimagined where readers help publish the books they want to read.Media Contact:David HensonArrow Dot Press...

The Other Side of Greatness Promo Clip

