EU Capitulates To Trump In Vassal-State Trade Deal
US tariffs on EU steel and aluminum exports will remain at 50% while the EU agreed not to tariff the US at all. The alternative to this lopsided arrangement was for Trump to impose his threatened 30% tariffs by August 1 .
The EU's macroeconomic strength was greatly weakened over the past 3.5 years as a result of the anti-Russian sanctions that it imposed in solidarity with the US on what had hitherto been its cheapest and most reliable energy supplier.
It was therefore already at a critical disadvantage in any prospective trade war. The EU's failure to reach a major trade deal with China since Trump's return to office, evident during their most recent summit late last week, made Sunday's outcome a fait accompli in hindsight.
