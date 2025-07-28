Bad Weather Forces Cancellation Of CM Nitish Kumar's Visit To Katihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, July 28 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's scheduled visit to Sameli block in Katihar District was cancelled on Monday due to adverse weather conditions in Patna.

The Chief Minister was expected to unveil a statue of renowned litterateur Anuppal Mandal and address a public gathering, apart from laying the foundation stone of projects of more than Rs 500 crore, but persistent heavy rain in Patna grounded his flight.

This is the second postponement of the same programme, the first being on July 26 this year, also due to weather disruptions.

Speaking on the cancellation, Katihar District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena said,“Due to heavy rains in Patna and bad weather conditions, the Chief Minister's helicopter could not take off. The event at Sameli had to be cancelled despite all arrangements being in place.”

Barari MLA Vijay Singh echoed the disappointment due to cancellation of the chief minister's program.

“The Chief Minister was coming to unveil the statue of great litterateur Anuppal Mandal and to address the public. But once again, the weather has let us down. The ATC has not allowed his chopper to take off from Patna.”

The district and block administration had made comprehensive preparations for the CM's arrival, including arrangements for security, stage set-up, crowd control, and public address logistics.

Thousands of people, especially from nearby rural areas, had started gathering at the venue, only to return disappointed once the cancellation was announced.

According to administrative sources, efforts are already underway to reschedule the visit at the earliest suitable date.

The Chief Minister is keen to connect with the people of Katihar, especially to highlight development initiatives and promote education and literature in the region.

The legacy of Anuppal Mandal, whose statue was to be unveiled, holds cultural significance in the region.

Locals hope the postponed programme will be executed soon, bringing both recognition to the late litterateur and a much-anticipated public address by the Chief Minister.