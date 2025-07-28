403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia Sees Surge in Islamophobic Attacks
(MENAFN) Since the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, which triggered the Gaza war, Australia has experienced a sharp rise in Islamophobic incidents, with women and girls disproportionately affected, according to media on Monday.
Nora Amath, executive director of the Islamophobia Register Australia, told the broadcaster that approximately 75% of victims are women and girls, while most offenders are non-Muslim men.
Amath acknowledged that while international geopolitical tensions often spark Islamophobia within Australia, they are not the sole cause of this surge.
“Political rhetoric is very important to whether we see a rise or a decrease in incidents reported to us.”
''We're talking about thousands and thousands of incidents...For many Muslim females who wear the headscarf, they feel that an incident of Islamophobia is what it means to be a Muslim here in Australia," she said.
A March report analyzing Islamophobia in Australia revealed a significant spike in physical assaults, verbal abuse, and threats recorded by the Islamophobia Register between January 2023 and November 2024.
Researchers from Monash and Deakin Universities reviewed over 600 documented cases both online and in-person, confirming Muslim women bear the brunt of these attacks.
Since October 2023, at least 59,821 Palestinians have died amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, widely condemned as genocidal.
The Israeli Defense Forces resumed offensive operations in Gaza on March 18, causing 8,657 deaths and injuring 32,810, effectively ending a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement reached with Hamas earlier in January.
In a landmark move last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza conflict.
Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
Nora Amath, executive director of the Islamophobia Register Australia, told the broadcaster that approximately 75% of victims are women and girls, while most offenders are non-Muslim men.
Amath acknowledged that while international geopolitical tensions often spark Islamophobia within Australia, they are not the sole cause of this surge.
“Political rhetoric is very important to whether we see a rise or a decrease in incidents reported to us.”
''We're talking about thousands and thousands of incidents...For many Muslim females who wear the headscarf, they feel that an incident of Islamophobia is what it means to be a Muslim here in Australia," she said.
A March report analyzing Islamophobia in Australia revealed a significant spike in physical assaults, verbal abuse, and threats recorded by the Islamophobia Register between January 2023 and November 2024.
Researchers from Monash and Deakin Universities reviewed over 600 documented cases both online and in-person, confirming Muslim women bear the brunt of these attacks.
Since October 2023, at least 59,821 Palestinians have died amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, widely condemned as genocidal.
The Israeli Defense Forces resumed offensive operations in Gaza on March 18, causing 8,657 deaths and injuring 32,810, effectively ending a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement reached with Hamas earlier in January.
In a landmark move last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the Gaza conflict.
Israel is also facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice related to its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment