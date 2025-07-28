Roche Presents New Insights In Alzheimer's Disease Research Across Its Diagnostics And Pharmaceutical Portfolios At AAIC
|Medicine
|Abstract title
| Presentation number (type)
Presentation date (session)
Time
|Abstracts will be available on the AAIC website.
|Pharmaceuticals
|Next wave of innovation in Alzheimer's disease therapeutics: The value of novel active transport mechanisms
| Featured Research Session (FRS), Talk 1
Room 718
27 Jul 2025, 2pm - 3.30pm EDT
Cath Mummery, Roberto Villaseñor, Jens Niewoehner, Scarlett Barker, Luka Kulic
|Latest results from the dose-expansion part (Part 2) of the BrainshuttleTM AD study of trontinemab in people with Alzheimer's disease
| Featured Research Session (FRS), Talk 2
Room 718
27 Jul 2025, 2pm - 3.30pm EDT
Luka Kulic, Fabien Alcaraz, Gregory Klein, Stephen Salloway, Carsten Hofmann, João A. Abrantes, Stella Yilmaz, Denise Sickert, Maddalena Marchesi, Jakub Wojtowicz, Andres Schneider, Ruth Croney, David Agnew, Silke Ahlers, Paul Delmar, Hanno Svoboda, Iris Wiesel
|Interim biomarker results for trontinemab, a novel BrainshuttleTM antibody in development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease
| Featured Research Session (FRS), Talk 3
Room 718
27 Jul 2025, 2pm - 3.30pm EDT
Gregory Klein, Gil Rabinovici, Henrik Zetterberg, Matteo Tonietto, Tobias Bittner, Daria Rukina, Fabien Alcaraz, Carsten Hofmann, Maddalena Marchesi, Jakub Wojtowicz, Ruth Croney, David Agnew, João A. Abrantes, Franziska Schaedeli Stark, Silke Ahlers, Paul Delmar, Hanno Svoboda, Iris Wiesel, Luka Kulic
|TRONTIER 1 and TRONTIER 2: Pivotal trials of trontinemab in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease
| Featured Research Session (FRS), Talk 4
Room 718
27 Jul 2025, 2pm - 3.30pm EDT
Janice Smith, Catherine Mummery, Jeffrey L. Cummings, Gil Rabinovici, Stephen Salloway, Reisa Sperling, Henrik Zetterberg, Angeliki Thanasopolou, Christopher Lane, Paul Delmar, Gregory Klein, Ruth Croney, Jakub Wojtowicz, Carsten Hofmann, Luka Kulic, Hideki Garren
|Diagnostics
|Evaluating the Impact on Diagnostic Performance and Healthcare Resource Utilization of Introducing a plasma rule-out test in the Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostic Pathway
| Poster #102729
July 27, 7:30am- 4:15pm EDT
Sophie Roth, Gustaf Ortsäter, Joana Amorim Freire
Location tbc
|Evaluating the Clinical Performance of the Elecsys pTau217 Plasma Immunoassay to Detect Amyloid Pathology in a Routine Clinical Practice Cohort
| Poster #96679
July 28, 7:30 am – 4:15 pm EDT
Sayuri Hortsch, Niels Borlinghaus, Alexander Jethwa, David Caley, Annunziata Di Domenico, Craig Ritchie
|Clinical performance and effect of pre-analytical variation of plasma pTau217 alone versus the plasma pTau217/Aβ42 ratio for the identification of amyloid pathology
| Oral Developing Topics #108585
3-23-DEV Developing Topics on Tau Biomarkers
July 29, 2025: 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Christopher M. Rank, Joana Amorim Freire, Alexander Jethwa, Annunziata Di Domenico, Christina Rabe, Marc Suárez-Calvet, Colin L. Masters, Tobias Bittner
|Accuracy of cerebrospinal fluid biomarker ratios to determine amyloid positron-emission tomography status: a diagnostic test accuracy meta-analysis
| Poster #100941
July 28, 7:30 am – 4:15 pm EDT
Pablo Martinez-Lage, Eino Solje, Julian G. Martins, Sraboni Sarkar
|Equity in diagnosis through adequate clinical trial design in diagnostic performance studies
| Poster #102804
July 30, 7:30am-4:15pm EDT
Imke Kirste, David Caley, Clara Quijano Rubio, Margherita Carboni
|Investigating Differences in Patients Enrolled in a Clinical Study Based on Referral Type
| Poster #108110
July 30, 7:30am-4:15pm EDT
Sophie Roth, Laura Schlieker, Sayuri Hortsch, Joana Amorim Freire,David Caley
About trontinemab
Trontinemab is an investigational Brainshuttle bispecific 2+1 amyloid-beta targeting monoclonal antibody specifically engineered for enhanced access to the brain to enable rapid reduction of amyloid in people with Alzheimer's disease. Trontinemab is designed for the efficient transport across the blood-brain barrier to target aggregated forms of amyloid beta and remove amyloid plaques in the brain.
The uniqueness of trontinemab is based on Roche's proprietary Brainshuttle technology combining an amyloid beta-binding antibody with a transferring receptor (TfR1) shuttle module. As a result, high central nervous system (CNS) exposure of trontinemab may be achieved at low doses, leading to a rapid and deep amyloid clearance. Due to its unique properties, trontinemab might unlock the full potential of disease-modifying monoclonal antibodies by effectively penetrating the brain and potentially leading to slowing of disease progression.
About Roche in Alzheimer's Disease
With more than two decades of scientific research in Alzheimer's disease, Roche is working towards a day when we can detect and treat the disease early, in order to slow down, stop or even prevent its progression to preserve what makes people who they are. Today, the company's Alzheimer's disease portfolio spans investigational medicines for different targets, types and stages of the disease, including trontinemab. On the diagnostics side, it also includes approved and investigational tools, including digital and blood-based tests and CSF assays, aiming to more effectively detect, diagnose and monitor the disease. Yet the global challenges of Alzheimer's disease go well beyond the capabilities of science, and making a meaningful impact requires collaboration both within the Alzheimer's community and outside of healthcare. Roche will continue to work together with numerous partners with the hope to transform millions of lives.
About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.
For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.
Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.
For more information, please visit .
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



