You're Invited: Mark The Panda Twins' Birthday In Hong Kong With Citywide Celebrations And A Birthday-Edition LABUBU X Panda Twins Lucky Draw

HONG KONG, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Hong Kong is going into cuteness overload with a citywide celebration marking the first birthday of its beloved panda twins: Jia Jia and De De! Born to giant panda parents Ying Ying and Le Le – longtime residents of Ocean Park, Hong Kong's iconic nature-themed resort destination – on 15 August 2024, the twins have quickly captured hearts worldwide. Panda lovers everywhere are invited to join the fun, with a special birthday-edition LABUBU x Panda Twins vinyl toy, special events at Ocean Park, and photogenic panda-themed displays across the city. A Birthday Surprise: A Special Birthday-edition LABUBU x Panda Twins Vinyl Toy, Unveiled To celebrate the panda twins' upcoming birthday, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and Ocean Park have teamed up with the monster-elf's creator, artist and author Kasing Lung, to create a special birthday-edition LABUBU x Panda Twins vinyl toy. The design features a bamboo-inspired green LABUBU wearing a polka-dotted birthday hat and holding the adorable panda twins. Moreover, it comes packaged in a custom gift box with a handcrafted birthday card from Kasing. “I am delighted to collaborate with the HKTB and design this Panda Twins birthday special edition of LABUBU to share Hong Kong's joyful energy with fans worldwide, and to play a part in promoting our city,” said Kasing. Starting 25 July onwards, all Ocean Park Hong Kong visitors – both locals and travellers – can pre-register on the event website ( ) to join the lucky draw at the Park from 1 to 31 August for a chance to win one of approximately 300 birthday gift boxes, each containing the birthday-edition LABUBU and a commemorative birthday card. Additional gift boxes will be available during the birthday celebrations from 15 to 17 August. Trade Promotion Competition Licence No.: 60184-60369 (Only applicable to lucky draw).













The LABUBU X Panda Twins gift box includes a birthday-edition LABUBU and a birthday card showing LABUBU celebrating the pandas' birthday against a backdrop of Victoria Harbour.

A Summer of Birthday Fun at Ocean Park

As the home of the panda twins, Ocean Park will be the heart of the celebrations! This summer, Ocean Park has teamed up with LINE FRIENDS characters to present the Panda Friends Summer Splash – a memorable mix of whimsical photo spots, water adventures and interactive games. Guests can dive into the Ball Pit Party, cool off at the Panda Friends Splash Playground or go all-in at the Water Battle Zone. Across the Park, you'll find pop-up panda games, surprise giveaways like panda badges and party hats, and Instagrammable moments galore.

Starting in August, the park comes alive with vibrant Panda Friends decorations and panda graphics skilfully painted by water-gun artists, while nightfall brings the Gala of Lights – Panda Birthday Edition , featuring dazzling projections, dancing fountains and celebratory music. Park visitors may receive delightful surprise gifts when visiting the park from 15 to 17 August, adding an extra layer of excitement to their visit.

Top it all off with themed snacks, exclusive merchandise – including Jia Jia and De De plushies in kindergarten uniforms – and special offers, like the“ Twin Park Package Ticket” , which includes access to both Ocean Park and Water World within a seven-day period.

Follow the Panda Trail Across Hong Kong

The panda party doesn't stop at Ocean Park – it's taking over the entire city! Creative tributes to the panda twins can be spotted around every corner, from panda-themed MTR station takeovers to 32 panda-ified road signs.

If you're a panda lover, this is one birthday celebration you won't want to miss. Join the fun across Hong Kong – and enter for your chance to win a special birthday-edition LABUBU x Panda Twins collectable in our birthday lucky draw.

Visit the Discover Hong Kong Panda Website now for everything you need to plan your next trip to Hong Kong.

