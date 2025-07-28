You're Invited: Mark The Panda Twins' Birthday In Hong Kong With Citywide Celebrations And A Birthday-Edition LABUBU X Panda Twins Lucky Draw
|The LABUBU X Panda Twins gift box includes a birthday-edition LABUBU and a birthday card showing LABUBU celebrating the pandas' birthday against a backdrop of Victoria Harbour.
A Summer of Birthday Fun at Ocean Park
As the home of the panda twins, Ocean Park will be the heart of the celebrations! This summer, Ocean Park has teamed up with LINE FRIENDS characters to present the Panda Friends Summer Splash – a memorable mix of whimsical photo spots, water adventures and interactive games. Guests can dive into the Ball Pit Party, cool off at the Panda Friends Splash Playground or go all-in at the Water Battle Zone. Across the Park, you'll find pop-up panda games, surprise giveaways like panda badges and party hats, and Instagrammable moments galore.
Starting in August, the park comes alive with vibrant Panda Friends decorations and panda graphics skilfully painted by water-gun artists, while nightfall brings the Gala of Lights – Panda Birthday Edition , featuring dazzling projections, dancing fountains and celebratory music. Park visitors may receive delightful surprise gifts when visiting the park from 15 to 17 August, adding an extra layer of excitement to their visit.
Top it all off with themed snacks, exclusive merchandise – including Jia Jia and De De plushies in kindergarten uniforms – and special offers, like the“ Twin Park Package Ticket” , which includes access to both Ocean Park and Water World within a seven-day period.
Follow the Panda Trail Across Hong Kong
The panda party doesn't stop at Ocean Park – it's taking over the entire city! Creative tributes to the panda twins can be spotted around every corner, from panda-themed MTR station takeovers to 32 panda-ified road signs.
If you're a panda lover, this is one birthday celebration you won't want to miss. Join the fun across Hong Kong – and enter for your chance to win a special birthday-edition LABUBU x Panda Twins collectable in our birthday lucky draw.
Visit the Discover Hong Kong Panda Website now for everything you need to plan your next trip to Hong Kong.
