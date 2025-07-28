EU Airports Set To Scrap 100Ml Liquid Rule With New Screening Tech

MENAFN - AzerNews) Airports across the European Union may soon lift the long-standing 100ml liquid limit for cabin baggage, as new screening technology receives regulatory approval. The European Commission has confirmed that security systems capable of detecting liquid explosives in larger containers are in the process of being rolled out at select EU airports,reports citing Economic Times .

According to the Economic Times, currently, passengers are restricted to carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels (LAGs) in containers of no more than 100ml, due to limitations in traditional X-ray screening technology. The rule, in place since 2006, has been enforced to prevent threats involving liquid-based explosives. Exceptions are allowed for items such as baby food, medical liquids, and special dietary products.

According to the European Commission, advanced explosive detection systems have now been successfully tested and were approved by the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) in June 2025. These new systems, which provide high-resolution 3D imaging and better threat detection, make it possible to screen larger volumes of liquids more accurately and safely.

Once airport equipment manufacturers complete ECAC testing and receive certification, the new systems can be deployed. A spokesperson for the Commission told Euronews that deployment could begin“in the coming days.”

However, the implementation will not be immediate across all EU airports. The cost of the new systems and the need for installation and certification will likely result in a phased rollout. According to Il Corriere della Sera, seven terminals in Italy, including those in Rome and Milan, are already equipped with the new screening machines. Airports in countries such as Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, and the Netherlands are expected to follow, pending final approvals.

Last year, the Commission had imposed a temporary restriction on the use of the new liquid screening technology, citing unresolved technical issues. These concerns have since been addressed in coordination with ECAC, paving the way for broader adoption.

There is no central EU mandate requiring immediate implementation, and it will be up to individual airports and member states to decide when to adopt the upgraded systems. As such, passengers are advised to continue following the current 100ml rule unless informed otherwise by their departure airport.