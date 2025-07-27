Prince William, Princess Kate May Leave Adelaide Cottage For Windsor's Fort Belvedere Mansion: Report
The potential move, reported by the Mail on Sunday, suggests the couple feel they have "outgrown" the modest property and are seeking a residence better suited to their growing family and lifestyle.
Adelaide Cottage, nestled within Windsor Home Park, became the family's refuge during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, the Prince and Princess of Wales chose the more humble dwelling to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II during her final months.
Also Read | Prince George turns 12: Kate Middleton, Prince William release new pic
The four-bedroom home has served as a quiet, private retreat for the family and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.Prince William, Princess Kate may move to Fort Belvedere mansion in Windsor with their three children.More About Fort Belvedere Mansion in Windsor
Now, royal sources suggest that the Waleses are eyeing Fort Belvedere, a gothic-revival mansion tucked away in Windsor Great Park.
The sprawling estate, which spans 59 acres, reportedly features 30 to 40 rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis court, rose garden, kitchen garden, greenhouse, stables, lakes, paddocks, and three staff cottages.
“This is the perfect new home for them,” a royal source told the Mail on Sunday.“It has a swimming pool and tennis court, and Charlotte loves playing tennis.”
Fort Belvedere also has a notable royal history. Built in the 18th century, it was once home to King Edward VIII, who signed his abdication papers there in 1936 before marrying Wallis Simpson.
While no official confirmation has been made, the move would mark a significant change for the family, offering more space, privacy, and facilities. For now, Adelaide Cottage remains their base, but signs suggest William and Kate may soon be preparing for a major relocation within Windsor.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment