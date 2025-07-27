Monster Energy's Shara Bullet Magomedov Defeats Marc-André Barriault At UFC Fight Night In Abu Dhabi

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder was contested in front of a high-energy crowd inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Featuring five fights on the Main Card, the event was broadcast live on ABC television.

Monster Energy's Magomedov (16-1) came to Abu Dhabi looking to return to the winner's column after suffering his first loss in the UFC to Michael Page at the UFC Fight Night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in February 2025.

Magomedov's opponent, 35-year-old Barriault (17-10) from Quebec, Canada, wanted to build on his recent win against Bruno Silva at UFC 315 in May 2025.

From the start, Barriault pursued aggressively, but Magomedov evaded heavy strikes while causing damage by landing low kicks to his opponent's leading leg. When Barriault landed a takedown, Magomedov lost no time getting back on his feet and dealt punishing elbows to escape the clinch against the fence. The Canadian incurred more damage in his next takedown attempt when Magomedov fired back with a hard knee, followed by a stinging question mark kick before the end of Round 1.

The fight escalated in Round 2 when Magomedov continued his fast-footed defense before hurting Barriault with another elbow in the clinch that opened a head wound. Following up with a body kick, Magomedov took control of the fight until Barriault suddenly broke through with a hard jab to the nose that rocked the Russian.

Showing his grit under pressure, Magomedov survived the following rush of strikes from Barriault and shifted the scales back in his favor during the final moments of the second round. In yet another clinch, Magomedov wobbled his opponent by connecting elbows to the head and knees to the body, leaving Barriault scrambling to evade a knockout before the buzzer.

The final round unfolded with both fighters pursuing a finish with no holds barred. In this brutal war, Magomedov found more openings for dangerous elbows and knee strikes, while also landing a head kick to assure his dominance. The last minute of the fight escalated when Magomedov's knee to the body dropped Barriault to the canvas. Raining relentless ground and pound from the top, Magomedov controlled the final moments of the fight, looking for a knockout, as Barriault escaped until the buzzer.

When the judges went to their scorecards, Magomedov was named the winner by unanimous decision (30-27) after three high-intensity rounds in the Octagon. Magomedov and his opponent also earned the UFC's $50,000 Fight of the Night Bonus.

"Thank you to all the people who support me all over the world, I feel your support," said Monster Energy's Magomedov upon securing the victory at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi. "This is just the beginning, it's going to be more from now on. Bigger and higher. Better opponents, better victories!"

A master of Muay Thai kickboxing, Magomedov started his mixed martial arts career fighting in Chinese promotions, including The King Fighting Championship, where he built an undefeated record of eleven wins. Magomedov made his UFC debut in October 2023 with a victory against Bruno Silva at UFC 294.

Asked about his choice for next opponent, Magomedov refused to comment but allowed: "I feel very good after this fight and trained very hard. Step by step, I will fight and win. I will become the champion!" Stay tuned for more from Bullet Magomedov.

