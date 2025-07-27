Humanism Camp Held As Part Of Summer Fest 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Humanism camp has been organized as part of the Summer Fest 2025 youth festival dedicated to the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty, Azernews reports.

During the camp, which lasted from July 21 to 25, 250 young people gathered around humanistic values, emotional understanding and the principles of social responsibility, increasing both their social skills and knowledge.

The main goal of the Humanism camp was to promote humanistic ideas among young people and to form them as responsible individuals towards society.

During this festival, which took place in open-air conditions and in a tent format in Shamakhi, young people held interesting discussions on topics such as human rights, empathy, volunteerism and social responsibility through a number of educational sessions, motivational speeches, interactive trainings and panel meetings.

At the same time, master classes, quest games, sports competitions and hiking organized for young people served their socialization, development of creativity and team skills. An excursion to the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory increased the participants' interest in astronomy.

The camp's evening programs included skits prepared by young people in different styles, DJ performances, as well as friendly meetings held around the bonfire and live performances by their favorite singers. The participants shared their sincere impressions around the bonfire and noted that the knowledge and friendships they gained here left a deep mark on their lives.

Within the framework of the festival, which will last until August 29, 8 camps will be held in stages on the themes of "National and Spiritual Values", "Solidarity", "Humanism", "Justice and Law", "Development", "Patriotism", "History of Independence" and "Victory Diplomacy". This unique platform will cover more than 2,000 young people in total.

Yay Fest 2025 is being implemented with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, and organized by IDEA Public Union, Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union (ASYOU), Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan (UVOA), CAVAN Youth Movement and the Young Volunteers Public Union.

Young people can register through the website and participate in the selection process to participate in the next camps. During the selection process, preference will be given to young people aged 18-25 who are selected for their social activism.

To stay informed about all the latest news and the interesting and dynamic program, you can follow the Yay Fest Instagram page.