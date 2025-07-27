Dubai: Public Transport Saw 2.8 Million Daily Riders On Average In First Half Of 2025

An average of nearly 2.18 million passengers used Dubai's public transport systems daily during the first half of 2025, marking an increase from about 1.98 million during the same period last year, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed on Sunday.

These modes include Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, and marine transport-along with taxis and shared mobility options such as app-based vehicles, hourly rentals, and on-demand buses.

They served approximately 395.3 million riders in the first six month, with May registering the highest monthly ridership, reaching 68.8 million.

The total number of public transport users represents a 9% increase compared to around 361.2 million riders during the same period in 2024.

Dubai Metro recorded the highest share of ridership in the first half of this year, with the Metro accounting for 36.5% followed by taxis for 26%. Public buses made up 24% of the total, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

Busiest Dubai Metro station

Approximately 143.9 million riders used Dubai Metro's users Red and Green Lines during the first half of 2025.

As for the busiest stations, it was revealed that BurJuman and Al Rigga stations recorded the highest ridership volumes, with BurJuman Station registering 8.6 million riders, followed by Al Rigga Station with 6.8 million.

Union Station came next with 6.6 million riders. On the Red Line, Mall of the Emirates Station recorded the highest ridership after Al Rigga, with 5.6 million riders, followed by Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Station with 5.4 million, and Business Bay Station with 5.3 million.

On the Green Line, Sharaf DG Station ranked first in number of commuters, with 5.1 million riders, followed by Baniyas Station with 4.1 million, and Stadium Station with approximately 3.6 million.

Other modes

Dubai Tram transported 4.9 million riders during the first half of this year, while public buses carried 95.7 million riders. The total number of users of all marine transport modes reached 9.7 million.

Shared mobility services, including app-based vehicles, hourly rentals, and on-demand buses, served 37.6 million riders. Meanwhile, taxi services in Dubai transported 103.5 million riders from January to June.

To underline the city's efforts to further boost means of public transport, Al Tayer said RTA signed four agreements to procure 637 multi-sized buses compliant with the European low-emission standard 'Euro 6,' including 40 electric buses.

The buses will be delivered in 2025 and 2026, the authority said, adding that this aligns a strategic objective to convert the entire public bus fleet to electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2050.