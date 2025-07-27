ACC Announces Asia Cup 2025 Schedule

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the schedule for the 2025 Asia Cup set to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28.

Afghanistan have been placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Led by veteran leg-spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan will begin their campaign against Hong Kong on September 9, followed by fixtures against Bangladesh on September 16 and Sri Lanka on September 18.

This year's Asia Cup will be played in the T20 International (T20I) format. A total of eight teams will participate (Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Oman and hosts UAE.)

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), all group stage matches for Afghanistan will be crucial as they aim to progress to the knockout stages.

The final of the tournament is scheduled for September28.

India are the defending champions, having defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the previous edition in 2023. Sri Lanka had won the preceding T20I edition in 2022, beating Pakistan in the final.

