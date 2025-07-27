CM Mohan Yadav Orders Sweeping Action Over Harda Cane-Charge Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 27 (IANS) In a decisive move following public outrage over the police cane-charge at the Rajput student hostel in Harda district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the immediate removal of several senior administrative and police officials.

The action comes in response to the July 13 incident, where police forces allegedly used excessive force during a protest led by the Karni Sena.

According to the Chief Minister's statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) have been relieved of their duties in Harda. Also, the in-charges of Kotwali and Traffic Police Stations have been attached to the Narmadapuram Inspector General's office.

Dr. Yadav cited“improper use of force” and“negligence in resolving the situation sensitively” as grounds for the administrative overhaul.

The unrest began when Karni Sena activists staged a 16-hour sit-in at the Khandwa bypass, protesting alleged police protection of an Indore-based businessman accused of defrauding Rs 18 lakh in a diamond deal.

Tensions escalated as police deployed water cannons, tear gas, and ultimately resorted to lathicharge to disperse the demonstrators. Eyewitness accounts and viral videos suggest that police entered the Rajput hostel and used force against students, sparking widespread condemnation across the state.

Among those arrested were nearly 60 individuals, including Karni Sena's national president Jeevan Singh Sherpur.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders, with Congress figures such as Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari demanding a judicial probe and accusing the government of suppressing dissent.

Singh personally visited the hostel and shared video testimonies from affected students, describing the police action as“barbaric” and“undemocratic”.

The Human Rights Commission has also been approached by community representatives, who allege caste-based targeting and demand an independent investigation into the conduct of law enforcement personnel.

As protests ripple across Madhya Pradesh, including coordinated demonstrations in Ratlam, Indore, and Shajapur, the Chief Minister's swift administrative response signals an attempt to contain the political fallout and restore public confidence in the state's governance mechanism.