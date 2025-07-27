403
WSJ Reports Trump’s Name Is Repeated in Epstein Files
(MENAFN) The name of US President Donald Trump appears repeatedly in the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, which cited unnamed senior officials from the administration.
Earlier this year, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) uncovered this information during a review of what Attorney General Pam Bondi described as a “truckload” of documents connected to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.
In May, Bondi and her deputy informed Trump during a “routine briefing” that he, along with “hundreds” of other “high-profile figures,” was mentioned in the files, the WSJ reported.
Officials from the DOJ also advised the president that they did not intend to disclose any more documents related to Epstein, due to the sensitive nature of the content, which included child pornography and personal details about the victims.
In response, Trump reportedly deferred to the DOJ’s judgment in deciding to withhold the remaining records from the public.
This determination was made public in early July when the DOJ issued a memorandum declaring that the widely speculated “client list” from Epstein’s notorious pedophile island did not exist.
Furthermore, no evidence was found to justify an investigation into uncharged third parties, and no additional documents regarding the matter would be released.
The recent WSJ article conflicts with statements made by President Trump last week, when he claimed that Bondi had not informed him that his name appeared in Epstein’s files.
The US administration has strongly refuted these latest claims.
