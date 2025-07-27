Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices
The average cost of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field dropped by $2.88, or 3.95 percent, compared to the previous week, totaling $69.94 per barrel. During this period, the highest recorded price was $71.23 per barrel, while the lowest was $69.19.
For Azeri Light crude oil sold FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the average price stood at $68.65 per barrel, representing a decrease of $2.9, or 4.05 percent, from last week. The peak price reached $69.88 per barrel, and the minimum was $68.09.
The price of Urals crude oil fell to an average of $57.47 per barrel, a decrease of $0.61, or 1.05 percent, compared to the previous week. The highest price recorded for Urals was $58.39 per barrel, with the lowest at $56.83.
Meanwhile, the Dated Brent benchmark dropped by $0.85, or 1.2 percent, to $70.08 per barrel. Its highest point was $70.8, while the lowest was $69.56 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment