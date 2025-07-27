Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medvedev mentions ‘obvious similarity’ between Ukraine, Nazi Germany

Medvedev mentions ‘obvious similarity’ between Ukraine, Nazi Germany


2025-07-27 05:36:34
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has drawn parallels between modern Ukraine and Nazi Germany in the final stages of World War II, suggesting the country needs to undergo a process similar to post-war Germany's demilitarization, denazification, and democratization. Speaking to TASS on the 80th anniversary of the 1945 Potsdam Conference, Medvedev highlighted how those principles were originally applied to Germany as a response to its aggression and disruption of global order.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, acknowledged differences in size, global influence, and formal ideology between Nazi Germany and present-day Ukraine, but argued that notable similarities exist. He claimed Ukraine is suffering from a national identity crisis, embraces Nazi imagery, displays authoritarian tendencies, and faces economic decline—all of which, he argued, make the application of the "three D’s" relevant today.

According to Medvedev, Ukraine's demilitarization should not be seen as retribution but as an opportunity to break free from being a tool in foreign geopolitical struggles. He described denazification—or “debanderization”—as a long-term process that must reshape public attitudes and historical understanding. Democratization, he added, involves not just holding elections but also restoring legal systems, free media, political pluralism, and checks and balances.

Medvedev criticized Ukraine's veneration of ultranationalist figures like Stepan Bandera, a Nazi collaborator, a stance Russia frequently cites to support its demand for Ukraine’s denazification in any future peace deal. Moscow has accused Western countries of ignoring extremist elements within Ukrainian ranks.

MENAFN27072025000045015687ID1109847809

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search