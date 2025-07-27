403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Medvedev mentions ‘obvious similarity’ between Ukraine, Nazi Germany
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has drawn parallels between modern Ukraine and Nazi Germany in the final stages of World War II, suggesting the country needs to undergo a process similar to post-war Germany's demilitarization, denazification, and democratization. Speaking to TASS on the 80th anniversary of the 1945 Potsdam Conference, Medvedev highlighted how those principles were originally applied to Germany as a response to its aggression and disruption of global order.
Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, acknowledged differences in size, global influence, and formal ideology between Nazi Germany and present-day Ukraine, but argued that notable similarities exist. He claimed Ukraine is suffering from a national identity crisis, embraces Nazi imagery, displays authoritarian tendencies, and faces economic decline—all of which, he argued, make the application of the "three D’s" relevant today.
According to Medvedev, Ukraine's demilitarization should not be seen as retribution but as an opportunity to break free from being a tool in foreign geopolitical struggles. He described denazification—or “debanderization”—as a long-term process that must reshape public attitudes and historical understanding. Democratization, he added, involves not just holding elections but also restoring legal systems, free media, political pluralism, and checks and balances.
Medvedev criticized Ukraine's veneration of ultranationalist figures like Stepan Bandera, a Nazi collaborator, a stance Russia frequently cites to support its demand for Ukraine’s denazification in any future peace deal. Moscow has accused Western countries of ignoring extremist elements within Ukrainian ranks.
Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, acknowledged differences in size, global influence, and formal ideology between Nazi Germany and present-day Ukraine, but argued that notable similarities exist. He claimed Ukraine is suffering from a national identity crisis, embraces Nazi imagery, displays authoritarian tendencies, and faces economic decline—all of which, he argued, make the application of the "three D’s" relevant today.
According to Medvedev, Ukraine's demilitarization should not be seen as retribution but as an opportunity to break free from being a tool in foreign geopolitical struggles. He described denazification—or “debanderization”—as a long-term process that must reshape public attitudes and historical understanding. Democratization, he added, involves not just holding elections but also restoring legal systems, free media, political pluralism, and checks and balances.
Medvedev criticized Ukraine's veneration of ultranationalist figures like Stepan Bandera, a Nazi collaborator, a stance Russia frequently cites to support its demand for Ukraine’s denazification in any future peace deal. Moscow has accused Western countries of ignoring extremist elements within Ukrainian ranks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment