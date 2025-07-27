Mann Ki Baat Inspires, Rekindles Confidence Across Nation: BJP Leaders Laud PM Modi's 124Th Episode

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 124th episode of the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, broadcast on Sunday, drew praise from several BJP leaders for its consistent messaging, emotional connect with the people, and emphasis on national pride and participation.

Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar lauded the Prime Minister for remembering Bengal's revolutionary legacy.

"In this Mann ki Baat Prime Minister mentioned so many things, especially in the context of Bengal. I would like to thank the Prime Minister, he named Khudiram Bose," Majumdar said, highlighting the recognition of Bengal's freedom fighters and their contribution to India's Independence.

Echoing the sentiment, Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra praised the continuity and global uniqueness of the programme.

"Since its inception, he has been speaking to the people on the last Sunday of every month without fail. This is truly unprecedented globally. Staying connected with the people and discussing even the smallest matters," Malhotra noted, underscoring how Mann Ki Baat has become a consistent platform for grassroots dialogue.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said the programme was helping rebuild India's national confidence. "The British rule tried to break India's self-confidence. PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat is an optimistic program that inspires the youth and rekindles confidence across the nation," she said.

During the episode, Prime Minister Modi focused on the Swachh Bharat Mission, describing it as a powerful symbol of collective national will.

"Sometimes a task comes across as impossible to some people... But when the country comes together on one thought, even the impossible becomes possible. 'Swachh Bharat Mission' is the biggest example of this," he said, adding that the mission, which will soon complete 11 years, remains just as relevant and necessary today.

Calling the movement a“true mass movement”, the Prime Minister noted that public participation has made it successful. He pointed out that the annual Swachh Survekshan continues to encourage people to take ownership of their local environments and keep them clean.

As Mann Ki Baat continues its journey into its second decade, it remains a key initiative connecting the Prime Minister directly with the people, offering inspiration, encouragement, and national purpose, one Sunday at a time.