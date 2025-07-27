Second Africa Climate Summit Takes Shape With Clear Focus On Real Outcomes And African Leadership

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 27, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (GoE), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC), is pleased to share key updates on preparations for the Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), taking place 8-10 September 2025, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Government of Ethiopia and the African Union Commission are mobilizing the dignitaries at all levels: Heads of State, ministers, technical experts towards the successful summit that aims Africa's priorities at the center of the global climate negotiations.

About ACS2

The Second Africa Climate Summit (ACS2) builds on the legacy of the inaugural 2023 Nairobi Summit (ACS1) and aims to position Africa as a leader and solutions provider in the global climate agenda under the theme:“Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa's Resilient and Green Development”.

Building on the momentum of ACS1, the summit will highlight African-led solutions, track progress on commitments, and define a roadmap for implementation. It will also focus on strengthening systems and institutions to drive impacts, with sessions dedicated to climate finance, just transitions, adaptation, resilience, trade, innovation and technology.

ACS2 is strategically timed between the G20, UNGA, and COP30, providing Africa with a platform to shape the global climate and finance agendas around its priorities and realities. The Summit will showcase successful initiatives, launch new partnerships, and align regional action with international processes.

The Summit will feature high-level plenary sessions, ministerial roundtables, side events and exhibitions, youth forums, and regional pavilions, while spotlighting successful African initiatives in energy, food systems, innovation, and climate-smart infrastructure, among others.

“The urgent need for global cooperation has never been clearer, as Africa strives to combat various climate-related challenges.“The ACS2 provides a pivotal moment for us to show leadership in climate actions and showcase the continent as a solution provider. I urge our partners to support us and our member states in building a climate-resilient and green development agenda for the Africa We Want”. H.E. Moses Vilakati, Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment, African Union Commission.

“Africa needs a platform that reflects its priorities and drives real outcomes. ACS2 is that platform. It brings voices together, builds alignment and alliances, and creates the space to turn ambition into action on our terms.” H.E Dr. Fitsum Assefa, Minister of Planning and Development, Ethiopia.

Key Highlights:

Engagement with Major Stakeholders

Over the past two weeks, the ACS2 teams have been successfully convening targeted roundtable and briefing sessions with key stakeholders; including, AU Member States, high-level diplomatic missions, UN agencies, philanthropies and foundations, Africa Ministerial Conference on Environment (AMCEN) member states, and non-state actors. These sessions have helped align expectations and deepen support for the summit's collaborative approach.

45+ African Heads of State and Government expected to attend:

With this landmark summit, African and global climate leaders together with all stakeholders will gather to make an actionable climate dialogue, showcase proven African led Climate Solutions and decide the future of Africa in the global climate regime.

Overwhelming Response to Side Events

The online portal has already received over 100 side event proposals, representing thematic diversity and regional balance across Africa. The organizing committee continues to process submissions and encourages early application to secure space.

Pavilion Space in High Demand

Of the dedicated thematic pavilions planned for the venue, more than 50% have already been secured. Governments, institutions, and partners are encouraged to express interest early, as availability is becoming limited.

Continued call for Partnership

Ethiopia and the African Union Commission invite further financial and in-kind contributions from partners and stakeholders in support of the ACS2 delivery, visibility, and impact. Contributions will help scale innovations in logistics, technology, youth engagement, and sustainability. The GoE and AUC call upon all member States, stakeholders and partners to join forces in supporting for the preparations of the Summit from now to the Summit dates and prepare themselves for a meaningful engagement through the three days of the Summit.

