11 Injured In Mass Stabbing At Store In US Michigan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart store in Traverse City in the US State of Michigan, with six people in a critical condition, authorities said.
According to the Grand Traverse county sheriff's office, a 42-year-old man allegedly entered the store Saturday evening and used a folding knife to stab 11 people.
A sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene within minutes and took the man into custody with the help of others in the shop, who also helped to treat the victims before more emergency services arrived, according to the sheriff's office.
Traverse City is about 255 miles (410km) north-west of Detroit and is a popular holiday spot on the coast of Lake Michigan.
