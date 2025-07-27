403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Rebukes Taiwan’s DPP for “Political Manipulation” After KMT Recall Win
(MENAFN) China sharply criticized Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday, accusing it of “political manipulation” that defies the public’s wishes, following the survival of opposition lawmakers in a recent recall vote, according to local media.
In the recall election held on Saturday targeting opposition legislators, Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party secured a significant victory by retaining all 24 contested seats.
Every one of the 24 KMT lawmakers facing recall successfully kept their positions, guaranteeing that the KMT, alongside Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) representatives, will continue to hold opposition control within Taiwan’s legislative body.
Responding to the outcome, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, accused the DPP of stoking political turmoil driven by ambitions of “Taiwan independence” and one-party dominance, actions he said come at the expense of Taiwan’s citizens.
Chen claimed the DPP has employed every tactic to suppress dissent, create an atmosphere of "green terror," and deepen social divisions, revealing its true character as "fake democracy, real authoritarianism."
Among those subjected to the recall vote were prominent KMT politicians from Taipei and New Taipei, including Hung Meng-kai, who garnered the highest vote tally in the 2024 legislative elections. Suspended Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao, formerly affiliated with the TPP and recently convicted in a corruption case, also faced a recall challenge.
While the DPP denies orchestrating the recall campaigns, party leader and regional head William Lai Ching-te has publicly endorsed efforts aimed at unseating opposition lawmakers.
A second round of recall elections is planned for August 23, as the DPP targets potential by-elections in an effort to reclaim its legislative majority.
The recalls have drawn intense scrutiny since the DPP lost its majority in the regional legislature last year, complicating the Lai administration’s ability to advance its policy agenda.
If a recall vote succeeds, a by-election must be held within three months for the affected electoral district.
In the recall election held on Saturday targeting opposition legislators, Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party secured a significant victory by retaining all 24 contested seats.
Every one of the 24 KMT lawmakers facing recall successfully kept their positions, guaranteeing that the KMT, alongside Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) representatives, will continue to hold opposition control within Taiwan’s legislative body.
Responding to the outcome, Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, accused the DPP of stoking political turmoil driven by ambitions of “Taiwan independence” and one-party dominance, actions he said come at the expense of Taiwan’s citizens.
Chen claimed the DPP has employed every tactic to suppress dissent, create an atmosphere of "green terror," and deepen social divisions, revealing its true character as "fake democracy, real authoritarianism."
Among those subjected to the recall vote were prominent KMT politicians from Taipei and New Taipei, including Hung Meng-kai, who garnered the highest vote tally in the 2024 legislative elections. Suspended Hsinchu Mayor Ann Kao, formerly affiliated with the TPP and recently convicted in a corruption case, also faced a recall challenge.
While the DPP denies orchestrating the recall campaigns, party leader and regional head William Lai Ching-te has publicly endorsed efforts aimed at unseating opposition lawmakers.
A second round of recall elections is planned for August 23, as the DPP targets potential by-elections in an effort to reclaim its legislative majority.
The recalls have drawn intense scrutiny since the DPP lost its majority in the regional legislature last year, complicating the Lai administration’s ability to advance its policy agenda.
If a recall vote succeeds, a by-election must be held within three months for the affected electoral district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment