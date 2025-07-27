Al Jazeera Condemns Israeli Incitement Campaign Against Its Journalists In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Israeli occupation forces and their spokespersons continue to escalate an ongoing campaign of incitement targeting Al Jazeera Media Network's correspondents and journalists in the Gaza Strip, with particular focus on correspondent Anas Al-Sharif.

Al Jazeera Media Network strongly condemns and denounces these relentless efforts, which have consistently incited against its staff since the beginning of its coverage of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

The Network considers this incitement a dangerous attempt to justify the targeting of its journalists in the field.

It holds the Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the safety of its personnel and calls on influential states and international organisations to take urgent action to ensure the protection of all journalists in Gaza and to safeguard their lives so they may carry out their professional duties freely, without intimidation or threat.

Israel's continued obstruction of international journalists from entering Gaza to report on the catastrophic situation has placed an even greater burden on Al Jazeera's journalists, who have shouldered the responsibility of conveying the truth as they witness it firsthand, despite enduring extreme hardships, including starvation, violence, terror, and a complete lack of life's most basic necessities.