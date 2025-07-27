Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Floods Leave Two Dead, Another Two Missing in Northern Vietnam


2025-07-27 01:51:29
(MENAFN) Severe rainfall and flooding in Son La province, northern Vietnam, resulted in two fatalities and left two individuals missing between Saturday and Sunday, according to the local media.

The heavy rains were brought on by Vietnam’s third tropical storm this year, sparking sudden floods and landslides throughout the region, the report detailed.

The floods inflicted significant damage on homes, infrastructure, and agricultural fields, forcing the immediate evacuation of at least 25 households. Additionally, power outages affected over 3,000 residences.

State-run media further noted that local officials have been actively evacuating residents, relocating belongings to safer locations, and clearing waterlogged areas to protect public safety.

