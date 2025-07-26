More Yatris Opting For On Spot Registration To Perform Amarnath Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 27 (IANS) More Yatris are arriving directly in Kashmir to undertake the ongoing Amarnath Yatra as compared to the number of devotees starting their journey in escorted convoys from Jammu.

Officials said more than twice the number of Yatris arriving in escorted convoys from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu are arriving directly for on-the-spot registration at the two base camps and the transit camps in Kashmir.

“In fact, the Yatris arriving directly and opting for on-the-spot registration mostly undertake air travel. This largely augments the number preferring to travel by road from Jammu to the two base camps. Today, another batch of 2,197 Yatris left Jammu in two escorted convoys for the Valley. The first convoy of 39 vehicles carrying 573 Yatris left at 3.31 a.m. for the Baltal base camp. Second escorted convoy of 62 vehicles carrying 1,624 Yatris left at 4.01 a.m. for Pahalgam bare camp,” officials said.

Lord Shiva's holy mace, the 'Chhari Mubarak', is traditionally housed inside the Amareshwar Temple at the Dashnami Akhara Building in the Budshah Chowk area of Srinagar city. It is the journey of the Chhari Mubarak that determines the landmarks of the Amarnath Yatra.

Bhumi Pujan of Chhari Mubarak was performed at Pahalgam on July 10. The Chhari Mubarak was taken to Pahalgam by a group of seers led by the sole custodian of the Chhari Mubarak, Mahant Swami Deependra Giri, from its seat in Srinagar to Pahalgam.

In Pahalgam, the Chhari Mubarak was taken to the Gauri Shankar temple, where the Bhumi Pujan was held. The Chhari Mubarak was then taken back to its seat at the Dashnami Akhara building.

It will start its final journey towards the cave shrine from the Amareshwar temple in Srinagar on August 4 and will reach the holy cave shrine on August 9, marking the official conclusion of the Yatra.

During its journey from its seat to the holy cave shrine, traditional Puja will be held en route at Pampore, Bijbehara, Mattan and Pahalgam before the Chhari Mubarak arrives at its final destination, the holy cave shrine.

Authorities have made extensive multi-tier security arrangements for this year's Amarnath Yatra, as this takes place after the cowardly attack of April 22 in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians after segregating them based on faith in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

An additional 180 companies of CAPFs have been brought in to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB and the local police.

The Army has deployed over 8,000 special commandos to secure the passage of the pilgrims this year.

Yatra started on July 3 and will end after 38 days on August 9, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan.

Yatris approach the holy cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas either from the traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter Baltal route.

Those using the Pahalgam route pass through Chandanwari, Sheshnag and Panchtarni to reach the cave shrine, covering a distance of 46 km on foot.

This trek takes a pilgrim four days to get to the cave shrine. And, those using the shorter Baltal route have to trek 14 km to reach the cave shrine and return to the base camp the same day after having darshan.

No helicopter services are available to Yatris this year due to security reasons.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.