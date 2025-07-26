UAE Lottery: Nine Winners Bag Dh100,000 Each This Week, Find Out How
The UAE Lottery has revealed the results of its latest Lucky Day draw , with seven lucky winners bagging Dh100,000 each under the guaranteed prizes category. Additionally, two participants matched five days numbers and the correct month number, leading them to win Dh100,000 each in tier 3.
This week's winning numbers from the days section were: 22, 25, 12, 30, 14, and 24, and the month number was 6. To win the jackpot, participants must match all six day numbers in any order and the correct month number.
The seven participants who took home Dh100,000 each hold the following Lucky Chance IDs:
CV7230763
CJ6094818
CY7521987
DB7827274
CP6623672
BU4532149
BG3180891
Additionally, 79 participants took home Dh1,000 each by matching either five days number or four days numbers along with the month number. A further 7,988 participants won Dh100 each by matching combinations such as three days and the month number, two days and the month number, one day and the month number, or even just the month number alone. In total, the draw had 8,076 winners across all prize categories.
The UAE Lottery has announced the launch of two additional games that offer prizes of up to Dh500,000. Provided by EQL Games, entry prices for Gemstone Riches and Sports Mania range from Dh2 to Dh50.
Gemstone Riches offers 196 prize tiers. Players are required to match their numbers with the lucky numbers to win the corresponding prize, with multiple chances to win on a single ticket. The game also features a bonus round.
The UAE's only federally licensed lottery added two new games in June, offering prizes of up to Dh1.25 million. Prior to that, it had launched a daily draw that gives players the chance to win up to Dh2,500 every day.
These are in addition to its fortnightly draw with a Dh100 million jackpot, as well as other cash prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh1 million. It also offers scratch cards with prizes of up to Dh1 million.
