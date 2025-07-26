Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SC Welcomes Qatar's Efforts In Reaching Declaration Of Principles Between DRC, M23 Movement

New York:

New York: Members of the Security Council welcomed, in a press statement, the efforts of the State of Qatar in facilitating the signing of the Declaration of Principles between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance/M23 Movement.

They added that the Doha talks, facilitated by the State of Qatar, contributed to significant progress on this issue.

The Council members also renewed their deep appreciation to the State of Qatar for its mediation efforts.

