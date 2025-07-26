Pmhscribe Unveils AI-Charting Technology For Psychiatry In Partnership With Fasttrack CEO

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The PMHScribe website front-page"Cutting-edge scribe technology decreases the time medical practitioners spend charting.

Winston-Salem - July 26th, 2025 - PMHScribe recently launched an automated note-taking and charting software in partnership with FastTrack CEO to streamline psychiatric documentation for practitioners and patients. PMHScribe is rapidly increasing in customer count as it expands its platform.

PMHScribe captures audio during clinical sessions and converts it into fully formatted chart notes using methods that ensure the patient's safety and discretion. Practitioners are then able to transfer the information into their database and deliver medical information with clarity, while offering a variety of templates that meet compliance standards.

The software tackles the time-intensive nature of medical documentation, which causes risk fees and delays. PMHScribe users can avoid the inconvenience of paperwork and focus on more productive tasks.

“My mission is to help mental health professionals from sinking into the quicksand of after-hours charting – by giving you the tools you need to leave work at work and reclaim your work life balance,” says Allison Sikorsky, founder of PMHScribe.

Allison Sikorsky has run a telepsychiatry service called At Your Service Psychiatry since 2018. Before then, she worked as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at multiple facilities in the Greater Chicago area. She achieved her bachelor's degree in Applied Behavioral Science at National Louis University in 2004, and continued her education at Rush University. She finished her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in 2020.

FastTrack CEO provided technical assistance to PMHScribe during development. They offer expertise in software development, marketing and startups consulting, and will continue to improve the software.

To contact Allison Sikorsky, email ... , or visit her company at AtYourServicePsychiatry .

To contact FastTrack CEO, visit .