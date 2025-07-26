403
China Renews Support To Two-State Solution
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, July 25 (KUNA) -- China looks forward to the planned UN high-level meeting to realize the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun.
The Palestine question remains the core of conflict in the Middle East region, he told a press conference in Beijing on Friday.
Guo was commenting on the announcement by French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday that Paris would recognize the State of Palestine during a UN General Assembly session in September.
Beijing is ready to work with the international community to resolve the conflict and alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza Strip, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.
Beijing is also working for a durable and comprehensive settlement to the Palestine cause, Guo reaffirmed.
Two days ago, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Fu Cong said that international peace would remain unlikely without stability in the Middle East.
A lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through the two-state solution, Fu told a UN Security Council session.
He urged the Israeli occupation forces to halt their operations in Gaza immediately, ensure safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and honor their obligations under the international humanitarian law. (end)
