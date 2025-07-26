403
US, Israel caution France’s Palestine move will have consequences
(MENAFN) The United States and Israel have sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron following his announcement that France plans to officially recognize the state of Palestine. Macron made the pledge on Thursday, with a formal declaration expected at the UN General Assembly in September, framing the move as a step toward advancing peace in the Middle East.
However, Washington and West Jerusalem have denounced the decision, warning it could have unintended negative consequences. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a “reckless decision” that plays into Hamas propaganda and disrespects the victims of the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Macron’s move as rewarding terrorism and warned it risks creating another Iranian-backed proxy similar to Gaza.
Recent Qatar-mediated peace talks collapsed this week after the US and Israel withdrew, accusing Hamas of bad faith.
Meanwhile, major Western news organizations have raised alarms over journalists in Gaza facing starvation and have urged Israel to permit foreign press access. Israel’s far-right Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu controversially stated that Gaza’s population should face starvation, claiming, “All of Gaza will be Jewish.”
Israel denies blocking humanitarian aid, blaming issues on Hamas “looting” and perceived UN inaction.
The conflict began in October 2023 with a Hamas attack that killed about 1,200 people and took hostages. Since then, more than 59,000 people have died in Gaza due to Israel’s military response, which critics have described as disproportionate and potentially genocidal. The war has also involved other countries such as Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.
Several nations, including Spain, Norway, Ireland, and Mexico, have officially recognized Palestine during the conflict. Russia reaffirmed its recognition by upholding the Soviet Union’s 1988 acknowledgment of Palestinian statehood.
