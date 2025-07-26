Qatar Welcomes French President's Announcement Of His Country's Intention To Recognize The State Of Palestine
In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this step constitutes significant support for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people. It also reflects the growing international consensus on the need to end the Israeli occupation and to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and establish an independent state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The Ministry described the announcement as a positive and constructive development that aligns with international legitimacy and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. It further noted that the decision contributes to advancing prospects for achieving a just and comprehensive peace in the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's call on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take similar steps, demonstrating a commitment to international law and affirming support for the historical and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to their land.
