Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Colliers Internationa

Colliers Internationa


2025-07-26 05:51:04
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Colliers Internationa : Has completed its previously announced acquisition of a controlling interest in Astris Infrastructure, LLC, a global investment banking firm specializing in infrastructure and energy transition. Colliers International shares T are trading down $0.41 at $192.83.

MENAFN26072025000212011056ID1109845360

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search