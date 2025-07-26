403
Stocks Maintain Gains Through Noon
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday, led by technology shares, even as U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the United States may not reach a negotiated trade deal with Canada.
The TSX Composite Index took 25.37 points into noon EDT Friday to sit at 27,397.63. That reading puts the index ahead on the week by 83 points, or 0.3%.
The Canadian dollar dipped 0.39 cents at 72.92 cents U.S.
Trump said on Friday that the United States may not reach a trade agreement with Canada, hinting his administration could set a tariff rate unilaterally.
Sentiment this week was buoyed by U.S. trade agreements with Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines, while negotiations continue with the European Union and South Korea, raising hopes for additional deals.
Investors also assessed the strength of Canadian corporate earnings in the second quarter.
Tech shares were boosted by a gain of $5.32, or 2.4%, in Celestica to $229.13, after Cormark Securities raised its target price for the electronics firm.
However, blockchain farm operator Bitfarms dropped six cents, or 3.6%, to $1.63 as bitcoin prices fell nearly 3%.
Attention is shifting to key events next week, including policy decisions from the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve, as well as earnings reports from several“Magnificent Seven” tech companies.
A Reuters poll of economists expects the Bank of Canada to hold its overnight interest rate steady at 2.75% on July 30 for the third consecutive meeting.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange tumbled 5.19 points to move into Friday afternoon at 797.74. The index is still positive for the week 0.19 points, or 0.02%.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were lower midday, weighed most by health-care and materials, each sliding 0.8%, and consumer discretionaries, down 0.6%.
The five gainers were led by information technology, ahead 1.3%, gold, better 0.3%, and financials, inching up 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 rose on Friday as it closes out a winning week following solid earnings results and the latest trade developments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered 54.39 points, to 44,749.33.
The much broader index forged ahead 15.66 points to 6,379.09.
The NASDAQ gained 57.74 points to 21,115.70.
All three major averages are on pace to finish the week with gains. The 30-stock Dow is tracking for nearly a 1% advance on the week, as is the tech-heavy NASDAQ, while the S&P 500 has risen about 1.2% week to date.
Thursday marked the broad market index's 13th record close of 2025, four of which were recorded this week as the index finished above 6,300 for the first time on Monday. The NASDAQ, meanwhile, has seen three record closes this week, breaking the 21,000 threshold on Wednesday.
The journey to all-time highs over this past week has been supported by a strong earnings season so far, including Alphabet's better-than-expected earnings report.
Verizon shares also jumped after the telecommunications company surpassed expectations. Both stocks are on track for a winning week as well, with Alphabet up 4% on the week and Verizon up 5% week to date.
Recent deals between the U.S. and its trading partners have also helped push the market to new heights. Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced a“massive” trade agreement with Japan, which includes 15%“reciprocal” tariffs. The president also said this week that the U.S. and Indonesia have settled on the framework of a trade agreement.
Trump said Friday that he expects more deals to be done before next week's Aug. 1 tariff deadline.
Next week is also when the Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet once again. Policymakers are widely expected to keep interest rates at their current target range of 4.25% to 4.5%.
Prices for the 10-year treasury gained a bit of strength, lowering yields to Thursday's 4.40%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices weakened 69 cents to $65.34 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices stumbled $44.20 to $3,329.30 U.S. an ounce.
CommentsNo comment