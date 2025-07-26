Swiss Birdwatching Platform Crosses 30 Million Sightings Mark

Deutsch de 30 Millionen Vogelsichtungen auf Beobachtungsplattform erfasst Original Read more: 30 Millionen Vogelsichtungen auf Beobachtungsplattform erfass

According to Swiss Ornithological Institute spokesperson Livio Rey, this is evidence of the continuing boom in nature observation. OrnithoExternal link is the official online platform for birdwatching in Switzerland. Anyone can report bird sightings there. According to Rey, over 5,800 people use the platform on a regular basis.“Since its launch in 2007, we have seen a sharp increase,” he said.

The data collected by this citizen science project is channelled into national and international research projects – such as distribution atlases, population monitoring, environmental impact assessments and the promotion of rare species. The data collected in this way makes it possible to track the status and development of the bird world.

