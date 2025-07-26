Kargil Vijay Diwas: Nation Pays Tribute To Bravehearts Of 1999 Kargil War

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The nation on July 26 commemorated the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, honouring the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who ensured victory during the 1999 Kargil War.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid a wreath at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi, saluting the courage and determination of the Armed Forces who reclaimed Indian territory from Pakistani intruders.

In his message, the defence minister called the Kargil victory a timeless example of bravery and expressed gratitude on behalf of the nation.“India shall remain forever indebted to their supreme sacrifice,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, in Dras, Union Ministers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Sanjay Seth led a 'Kargil Vijay Diwas Padyatra' under the aegis of Mera Yuva Bharat. Over 1,000 youth, ex-servicemen, families of martyrs, and civil society members walked the 1.5-km route to pay homage. The ministers, joined by 100 youth volunteers, also visited the Kargil War Memorial, where wreaths were laid in memory of the fallen heroes.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with the three service chiefs - Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh - paid tributes at the National War Memorial.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vice Army Chief Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani also participated.

CDS Anil Chauhan emphasised that Kargil stands as a symbol of India's military resilience and warned that adversaries will continue to test India's resolve.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds every Indian of the unparalleled bravery, tenacity and patriotism of our valiant soldiers who fought fearlessly to safeguard the territorial integrity of our nation, as also, the bitter truth of Pakistan's betrayal... Our adversaries will continue to test our resolve, but the legacy of Kargil reminds us that jointness, preparedness and unwavering courage - proven once again by the success of Operation Sindoor - will always triumph over the enemy's deceit and aggression,” he said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas remains a powerful reminder of India's unwavering resolve, sacrifice, and patriotism.