European Trio Resumes Nuclear Talks With Iran In Istanbul

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

The next round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the "European trio"-the United Kingdom, Germany, and France-kicked off today in Istanbul, Azernews reports via Turkish media.

The talks are taking place at the Iranian Consulate General in Istanbul, with deputy foreign ministers from the four countries participating. The meeting brings together senior diplomats from the foreign ministries of all sides, aiming to address the future of the nuclear deal and the associated sanctions.

This marks a continuation of diplomatic efforts, following a similar meeting held on May 16 in Istanbul. The current talks are seen as especially critical amid heightened tensions and a growing sense of urgency over the stalled progress on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Observers will be watching closely to see whether this round of dialogue can break the current deadlock and offer new momentum for the revival of the nuclear agreement.