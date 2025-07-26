European Trio Resumes Nuclear Talks With Iran In Istanbul
The next round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and the "European trio"-the United Kingdom, Germany, and France-kicked off today in Istanbul, Azernews reports via Turkish media.
The talks are taking place at the Iranian Consulate General in Istanbul, with deputy foreign ministers from the four countries participating. The meeting brings together senior diplomats from the foreign ministries of all sides, aiming to address the future of the nuclear deal and the associated sanctions.
This marks a continuation of diplomatic efforts, following a similar meeting held on May 16 in Istanbul. The current talks are seen as especially critical amid heightened tensions and a growing sense of urgency over the stalled progress on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Observers will be watching closely to see whether this round of dialogue can break the current deadlock and offer new momentum for the revival of the nuclear agreement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment