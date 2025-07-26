Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Judoka Earns Bronze At European Youth Summer Olympic Festival

2025-07-26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judoka has won bronze at European Youth Summer Olympic Festival, Azernews reports.

Muhammad Aghakishiyev (73 kg) earned bronze by defeating Aleksandr Aleynikov (Belarus Olympic Committee).

Note that Gulshan Huseynova (44 kg), Rza Khalili (50 kg), and Rasul Alizade (55 kg) won gold medals; Nurana Hajizadə (48 kg) and Zeyd Alasgarov (60 kg) secured silver; and Aysun Mammadova (52 kg) took home a bronze.

With a total of 3 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals, the Azerbaijani team maintains its lead in the overall team standings.

Unlike previous editions, this year's festival, taking place from July 20 to 26, is being held in two countries – in the cities of Skopje and Kumanovo in North Macedonia, as well as in Osijek, Croatia.

More than 4,000 athletes from 50 European countries compete at Skopje 2025 in 15 sports for youth aged 14–18.

The Azerbaijani team participates in the festival with 52 athletes (28 boys and 24 girls) across 10 sports.

The national athletes compete in the following disciplines: judo, athletics,taekwondo, road cycling, mountain biking, swimming, artistic gymnastics, badminton, shooting and table tennis.

Winners of the individual badminton and shooting events at the festival will earn a direct qualification for the 4th European Games to be held in 2027.

