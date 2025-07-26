Protests Against Law On NABU And SAPO Continue For Fourth Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform correspondents reported this.

For the fourth evening in a row, citizens have been gathering in the center of Kyiv to demand the repeal of the law adopted and signed by the President on“the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances in conditions of martial law,” to which amendments were made in the second reading in an emergency mode, reducing the powers of anti-corruption bodies related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances in conditions of martial law," to which amendments were made in the second reading in turbo mode, reducing the powers and effectively depriving NABU and SAPO of their independence.

Ukrainians continue to demand the return of all powers to anti-corruption bodies and call on MPs to adopt on July 31 the bill submitted yesterday by Volodymyr Zelensky“On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Strengthening of the Powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office,” which proposes to remove some of the controversial provisions that have caused public outrage.

“We urge Ukrainians to come here on Wednesday, July 30, to the square in front of the theater, as well as on the day of the vote, July 31, to show the MPs that we expect a fair decision from them - that they will vote for the new bill,” the organizers of the action said.

In Zaporizhzhia, about 50 people took part in a protest against the law that limits the powers of the anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO.

The organizers asked participants to avoid using offensive language on their posters and not to chant anything that could be perceived as provocative.

“I ask you to refrain from using profanity in your slogans, and if there are obscene words on your posters, please remove them. We want Zaporizhzhia to be the cultural capital of Ukraine,” said protest organizer Oleksandr Spivak.

In Zaporizhzhia, young people have been protesting for the third day in a row. Today, about 50-60 people showed up. They're standing along the avenue and chanting“Law without loopholes,”“Where there's corruption, there can be no future,” and“Our voice is stronger.”

As in previous days, young people took part in the protest. They say that the rally will continue until at least July 31, when the Verkhovna Rada will consider new bills to restore the powers of anti-corruption bodies.

On July 25, a fourth protest against Law 12414 on the subordination of NABU and SAPO to the Prosecutor General's Office took place in Odesa. About 20 people gathered on the city's main street.

“We are the most democratic country of all the post-Soviet states, but this law is turning us into Russia,” the protesters said.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law reducing the powers of NABU and SAP . On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed i .

Protests against the new law began in Kyiv and other cities of Ukraine.

On July 24, Zelensky approved the text of a bill on the independence of the anti-corruption bodies .