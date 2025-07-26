403
EUR/USD Signal 24/07: Rallies As Bulls Target 1.200 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1900. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1650. Add a stop-loss at 1.1900.
The US manufacturing and services PMI numbers are expected to come in at 52.6 and 53, a sign that the economy is doing well. Also, the US will publish the latest initial jobless claims and new home sales data.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has been in a strong rally this week. This rebound happened after it formed a descending channel, which was part of the bullish flag pattern, a popular continuation sign.The pair moved close to the year-to-date high as traders waited for the European Central Bank (ECB) decision. It has also remained above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, a sign that bulls are in control.Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been trending upwards, indicating improved momentum. Therefore, the most likely scenario is where the pair continues rising, with the next point to watch being at 1.1900.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal ? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
